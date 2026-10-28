Lisa Barlow Opens Up About How She Navigates 23 Year Marriage To John

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow has opened up about how she and John Barlow have made their marriage work for 23 years.

The couple has faced several ups and downs since their 2020 debut on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Lisa has candidly opened up about their relationship and how they have made it last.

The couple has been married for 23 years and together for 25. The couple met through Lisa’s sister with whom he’d served on an LDS mission. They wed in 2003 and have two sons, Jack and Harry, together.

Lisa Barlow Gets Candid About Relationship

During Bravo Fan Fest 2026 on Saturday, October 24, Lisa Barlow opened up about her relationship with John. “We’re super committed to each other,” she said during Bravo’s Rewind panel.

“We have two beautiful boys that are a huge part of our life, but family is always first,” she added.

Lisa praised John while discussing their marriage. “John Barlow’s kind of perfect,” the reality star gushed before joking, “And John Barlow on peptides is extra perfect.”

However, Lisa acknowledged that their marriage is not perfect and requires work. “I mean, we talk about it a lot this season, but I think communication is a big deal,” she explained.

How ‘RHOSLC’ Helped Lisa Barlow’s Marriage

Lisa Barlow admitted at Bravo Fest that rewatching Season 6 of “The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City” has helped her marriage to John.

“And when I was at the reunion last year, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this hurt me.’ And my cast was like, ‘Oh, it’s no big deal.’ I was really hurt,” she said. “And I think you watch things back on the show and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, that didn’t feel right. That didn’t feel like us.’ And we had to talk through it, which you see a lot of on the show. I mean, there’s only so much time, but there’s a progression throughout the season.”

Lisa even reveaked during the Bravo show’s Season 6 reunion that she had a conversation with John after watching the series back. “It was a really long, hard-hitting conversation for the both of us. There are times where I feel undervalued. When I watched it back, I cried for two days,” she revealed.

“I was like, ‘I don’t even want to be near you. I don’t want you talking to me, because I just feel hurt.’ Because how does everything get done if I don’t listen?”

Notably, during a Season 6 lunch, John expressed his frustrations over her supposedly not listening to him. “I didn’t really think it was a big deal when we had that lunch,” she explained in a confessional.

Lisa and John also had a hard conversation in the Season 7 premiere, questioning their marriage after watching their Season 6 behavior.

“When I watched it back, I cried, because my feelings always mattered, and they didn’t matter to him,” she explained in a confessional on the reality show. “And I called John up, and I was like, ‘I think we’re done.’ And he’s like, ‘I can’t live without you. I love you.'”