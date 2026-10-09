Lisa Barlow Shares Private Texts With Heather Gay After Surprising WWHL Comments

Lisa Barlow is letting her old text messages do the talking.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star shared screenshots of a private conversation with Heather Gay on Wednesday, Oct. 7, after her longtime castmate revisited a question that has followed them since RHOSLC’s very first season: Did they actually know each other in college?

Heather brought up their history during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” prompting Lisa to post messages that she believes support her version of events.

And one particular line in the exchange caught everyone’s attention.

Lisa Barlow Shares Old Text Messages With Heather Gay

Lisa took to her Instagram Story shortly after Heather’s WWHL appearance, sharing a screenshot of a conversation that appeared to take place before the women joined RHOSLC.

“I didn’t know you in college! Can we stop with this lie already,” Lisa wrote over the screenshot.

The messages showed the two discussing what appeared to be arrangements for an event or business collaboration.

“Amazing. I’m going to get a list for you together,” Lisa wrote in one message.

Heather responded enthusiastically, explaining that her business could accommodate the plans.

“Ok! Fantastic!! We are game for whatever you want to set up. I’ll have professional good looking staff and great customer service. We will do it right,” Heather replied.

But it was Lisa’s next message that seemingly prompted her to revisit the conversation years later.

“I love it!! Thank you!!! Can’t wait to meet you in person,” Lisa wrote.

Heather responded, “Same!!” before sharing details about her business’s transition from Visage to Beauty Lab & Laser.

Lisa highlighted the exchange about meeting in person, suggesting that the messages supported her longstanding claim that she and Heather hadn’t known each other during their college years.

While the texts show the women discussing an upcoming in-person meeting, they don’t conclusively establish whether they had crossed paths previously.

The Instagram Story followed Heather’s Oct. 7 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she addressed Lisa’s recent remarks about her RHOSLC castmates and “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.”

Lisa had suggested that some of her fellow Housewives were jealous of her participation in the Bravo anniversary series.

Heather, who previously appeared on the third season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Thailand,” offered a different perspective.

“I went on Ultimate Girls Trip. I did Ultimate Girls Trip Thailand season [three]. Obviously, she didn’t know that. She [also said she] didn’t know me in college. So, not surprising,” Heather said.

She also expressed surprise at Lisa’s recent comments, particularly because she believed their friendship had reached a better place.

“And Lisa and I are in a great place, and I cannot believe she said that that recently. That shocks me and upsets me, actually,” Heather continued.

Despite her reaction, Heather suggested that the two had already worked through previous issues.

“We’re through it now. We’re good. She was jealous I went on it first,” she added.

The question of when Lisa and Heather first met has been part of their RHOSLC history since Season 1. Heather previously maintained that their connection dated back to college, while Lisa said they met years later through a mutual acquaintance.

Now, several seasons into their Bravo careers, the women are once again offering different accounts of their early relationship.

Whether the newly shared messages finally settle that question remains to be seen.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 7 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.