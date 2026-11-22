Margaret Josephs says viewers of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” missed several important parts of her personal life because the footage never made it into the final episodes.

During the November 16 episode of SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” Josephs joined Dolores Catania to discuss their experiences filming reality television.

The conversation turned to how producers decide which scenes to include and why some moments never reach viewers.

Josephs explained that while audiences often saw her involved in other cast members’ storylines, producers also filmed family moments that never aired.

Margaret Josephs Says ‘RHONJ’ Left Out Her Personal Stories

During the interview, Jeff Lewis asked Josephs whether she had ever felt that editing prevented viewers from seeing the full story.

Josephs said that happened throughout her time on “RHONJ.”

“I think my personal stories were never told,” Josephs said.

She explained that producers frequently relied on her to move storylines forward, leaving less room for scenes focused on her own life.

According to Josephs, she was told that her ability to drive the show’s storylines meant there wasn’t enough time to feature her personal experiences.

However, she said the footage existed.

“You cut out stuff with my family. You cut out a big pride event I did,” Josephs recalled.

Catania confirmed that she attended the event and remembered it positively.

Josephs explained that she wanted audiences to see more of her family relationships and the other activities she participated in outside the group.

Getty Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, visit SiriusXM Studios.

Margaret Josephs Explains Why the Missing Scenes Mattered

Josephs said the editing decisions sometimes affected how viewers understood her personality.

She acknowledged that her role on the show often involved addressing situations between cast members.

However, she felt those scenes represented only part of her life.

“I do have a great family. I do have a lot of good things,” Josephs said.

She also explained that while her children did not appear on the series, she had filmed scenes involving her stepchildren.

Josephs recalled conversations in which network representatives questioned why the show lacked more personal material about her.

Her response was that those scenes had already been filmed but were ultimately excluded.

Despite her disappointment, Josephs said she understood how things had unfolded.

“But, you know what? It all worked out in the wash,” she added.

Dolores Catania and Jeff Lewis Discuss Reality TV Editing

Catania agreed that cast members often film scenes that never appear on television.

“It’s happened to us,” she said, recalling moments that she expected to see in episodes but were removed.

Lewis explained that the editing process begins before footage reaches the network.

According to Lewis, producers working on location take notes about significant moments, helping editors identify which footage deserves attention.

He suggested that scenes can be overlooked when those moments aren’t properly documented.

Josephs agreed that cast members don’t always have control over what makes the final cut.

The conversation also highlighted how much material producers must fit into an episode.

For Josephs, the discussion offered an opportunity to share more about the personal experiences viewers didn’t get to see during her years on “RHONJ.”