“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Katie Ginella was open on the hit show about having been adopted at an early age. Now, in a new update, the former Bravo star says she plans to travel to Korea in hopes of meeting them.

Katie Ginella Will Travel to Korea in December to Meet Her Birth Family

Getty Katie Ginella and Matt Ginella attend Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year

Ginella took to her official Instagram page on November 19 to share the update about potentially locating and meeting her birth family.

“So, I’ve been keeping something from you,” the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star began. “And it’s been really heavy on me.”

From there, she went into her backstory, reminding Bravo fans that she was adopted from South Korea when she was only five months old. Ginella then mentioned how she’d previously hoped to travel to meet her birth family, but her father-in-law had passed away, so she postponed the visit.

“And the show was happening, and that was emotional enough,” she added. “Well, we have a plan. December 10, I am leaving for South Korea. I have teamed up with a show on NBC called “The Reunion Project.”

After that, she described the series as a “reunification show,” saying that it helps connect people with their family and other long-lost loved ones.

“And we’re working together to find my birth family in Korea.” Ginella then shared that she was “overwhelmed” and “excited to get into the place where [she] is from.”

“I am nervous; I am trying to have no expectations. I’m trying to just think that whatever is meant to be will be.”

The RHOC alum went on to say she’s received “a lot of good clues” and wants to share her journey through “The Reunion Project.”

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Ginella spoke to Bravo Insider about her previously planned trip to South Korea in December 2024, revealing then that it had been canceled.

“My husband and I, right now, are still planning our trip,” she began. “My father-in-law passed away, so we kind of had to put it off for a little bit. I would like to go back. Even just to see where I’m from would be pretty magical for me.”

Of course, that wasn’t Ginella’s first time trying to find her birth family. “I tried looking for my birth mother about 10 or 11 years ago, but I was also getting divorced,” she said.

“And I really didn’t want two big life things happening at the same, so I put it off and kind of compartmentalized it for a little bit. I wanted to turn 40 and enter into my 40s checking that off my bucket list.”

She then discussed “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and how her journey had come into play on the show.

“I talk a little bit about my adoption experience with the women at a dinner in London. And I explain to people that I feel like my life is a beautiful puzzle, and I just have a bottom-right piece missing.”

“I just want to put that puzzle piece in, and then I’ll feel whole,” Ginella added.