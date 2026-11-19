Mary Cosby shared new details on her fight with Angie Katsanevas that took place during filming for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”–and she explained how she was able to forgive her.

During a Nov. 18 appearance on Bravo‘s “Watch What Happens Live,” Cosby revealed that there was more to the situation than viewers saw on the show and that tension had been building up between her and Katsanevas before the heavy exchange took place.

Viewers saw Cosby accuse Katsanevas of always thinking of herself and asking her, “What happened to your husband, what happened to your child?” In the heat of the moment, Katsanevas then repeated the words back: “What happened to your husband, what happened to your child?:

The heartbreaking exchange came weeks after Cosby’s only child, Robert Jr., died of a drug overdose.

Mary Cosby Said There Was A Lot That Led Up to Her Exchange With Angie Katsanevas

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On WWHL, Cosby explained that while it looked like she was quick to attack Katsanevas during their argument, the tension between them actually started right after she told Katsanevas about her son’s death.

“Let me like give you context to what happened really,” Cosby told host Andy Cohen. “I mean, [viewers] see a version that happened and that did happen. But also building up to it, the reason why I think I was so forceful when I was, because in the beginning when it first happened, I called her first and the first thing she said was, ‘I knew it. I knew it.’ And I said, ‘Don’t talk like that. That hurts me.’ Then she went on to text all the women, and I wanted to tell them, and she told them and ended it with, ‘It’s a Greek tragedy.’ And I thought, why are you mocking? Why are you putting my son’s, you know, the news, and ending it with a Greek tragedy?”

“And the worst thing that happened at my son’s homegoing,” Cosby continued. “She was in my office with Cynthia Bailey, Lisa Barlow, Shereé [Whitfield] trying to sit on my husband’s lap. So by the time we started filming, I was built up. I was already riled up, and she kept doing things and kept dismissing.”

Mary Cosby Revealed Why She Forgave Angie Katsanevas

On the Nov. 18 episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Katsanevas apologized to Cosby for her insensitive words, and Cosby forgave her. The two women agreed that they would have to build up their friendship from scratch.

During her “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, Cosby was asked what made her forgive Katsanevas. She admitted that it was easier for her to forgive than to hold onto her anger and let the feud drag on.

“What made me forgive?” Cosby said. “I think I just, I don’t like to hold things. I don’t like to stay balled up with anger. And for me it’s just easier to forgive and move on.”

Cosby also told Cohen that when he watched the argument back, the first thing that struck her was, “Why is she apologizing to the group first and not me? And when I see myself getting unquiet, I thought, ‘Ooh, I would never want to get in a fight with me!’ It was pretty tough.”

Earlier this month, Katsanevas appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she explained that she was at her breaking point when she fought with Cosby. She also shared that her biggest regret was that her words could not be taken back.

“I deeply regret it,” she said. “Obviously, I never would want to hurt Mary. There’s no excuse. And it’s nothing that I can take back. And that’s the hardest thing about it because I do love her. “