RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is sharing an honest update on her ex-husband Joe Giudice’s years-long battle to return to the United States.

While the former RHONJ cast member has built a new life abroad since his 2019 deportation, Teresa revealed in a new interview where things currently stand as he continues exploring avenues to re-enter the country.

‘I Would Love For Joe to Come Back’

Teresa Giudice appeared on the morning show “Good Day New York,” where she spoke to host Rosanna Scotto about her trip to Washington, in a clip shared to Instagram.

“I’m friends with Lynne Patton,” Teresa explained. “She invited me to go there. We went to the Columbus Day event.”

Scott asked Teresa if there was a “pardon in the works.” She replied, “I would love for Joe to come back and be with his daughters every day.”

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Teresa added, “He’s been here since he’s a year old. I tried to do the paperwork for him. I should have hired an attorney. It was all very complicated, so I never finished doing the paperwork.”

Fans reacted to Teresa’s remarks about Joe’s legal situation. They shared their remarks in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“He wasn’t a citizen and he committed a felony,” deduced one follower. A second RHONJ fan declared that Joe “had plenty of time” to do the necessary paperwork.

“He needs to be reunited with his girls. They need their dad,” said a third follower about Joe’s daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice Traveled to Washington in October 2026

Teresa and Gia Giudice traveled to Washington D.C. and visited the White House to celebrate Italian-American heritage. They were invited by Lynne Patton, Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States this past October.

Patton shared photos of the women on her Instagram page. She shared a message regarding the visit in her social media caption.

“Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia Giudice were at the White House at the invitation of the President & First Lady in honor of Columbus Day & Italian-American heritage. I have known Teresa and her family, including Joe Giudice, for nearly two decades,” Patton began.

She added, “I’ve attended family gatherings at their former New Jersey homes where Joe taught me how to roll meatballs and Teresa’s beloved father once showed me how to make his famous homemade wine. I am not in charge of pardons. Nor do I decide who receives them.”

Joe, Teresa, and Gia all responded to Patton’s post. Joe commented, “Your the best.”

Teresa posted a trio of red hearts. Gia responded, “Thank you Lynne.”

Because he never obtained U.S. citizenship, Joe was deported to Italy in 2019 after completing a 41-month federal prison sentence for conspiracy, bankruptcy fraud and tax offenses. He has since settled in the Bahamas. This allows him to live much closer to his four daughters, while continuing to push for a way back into the United States.

Teresa Giudice stars on RHONJ. The series, which airs on Bravo, returns for Season 15 beginning January 19, 2027.