Mohamed Hadid, the ex-wife of Yolanda Hadid (formerly Yolanda Foster), is engaged to TV personality and author Keni Silva, Vogue Arabia reports.

Yolanda appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a main cast member from 2012 to 2016. She was joined in many scenes by the three children she shares with Mohamed: Gigi, Bella, and Anwar.

Along with the three children from his marriage to Yolanda, Mohamed has two daughters from his first marriage to Mary Butler, Marielle and Alana. His youngest child is 23-year-old Aydan Nix, whose mother he briefly dated shortly after his divorce from Yolanda.

Gigi and Bella publicly revealed the existence of their half-sister Aydan in a 2025 statement to the Daily Mail, telling the outlet they’d connected with her two years earlier.

“We first connected in late 2023, and from that moment on, we’ve embraced Aydan with open arms. She’s spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family. As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations— with Aydan included —about how to support and protect her,” the statement read.

The statement also says Aydan and her family “value their privacy,” and that Aydan wants to keep her anonymity “as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.”

However, she did speak out that December to The Cut about discovering her connection to the famous family.

Who Is Eni Silva?

Silva is a 43-year-old television personality, author, and entrepreneur. Vogue Arabia says she and Mohamed chose to exclusively announce their engagement to the magazine at the inaugural Vogue Arabia Ball held in Dubai.

The magazines says Silva told them Mohamed’s proposal, which took place at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, came as a complete surprise. The outlet says she called the occasion “a beautiful, intimate evening” and added, “Sometimes the most beautiful moments in life are the ones you didn’t even know you were wishing for.”

With her blindingly blonde hair and striking features, fans have pointed out her physical similarities to Yolanda.

Bella Hadid Seems to Approve of Her Future Mother-in-Law Keni Silva

In the comments of one of the couple’s photos from ball, Bella Hadid showed affection towards both members of the pair, writing, “My beauty Keni🤍🤍🤍and my handsomest baba!!!!!!”

Alana, Mohamed’s second-oldest daughter likewise commented, “Cuties.”

Vogue says Mohamed told them some of his favorite qualities about Keni include “her simplicity, her love for life, and her love for her children.” Keni has been divorced one in the past,