Bella Hadid Celebrates Her Father’s Birthday With Sweet & Funny Throwback Pics

Bella Hadid celebrated her dad Mohamed Hadid‘s 78th birthday by sharing an Instagram Carousel full of happy moments with him, including some adorable throwback shots from her childhood. Use the small clear arrow in the middle right side of the picture to swipe through the snaps.

In the caption, Bella addressed Mohamed as “my Baba,” using an Arabic word for “dad.” She told the real estate developer “I love you so much” and thanked him for being himself, giving her siblings, and making her “beautiful.”

The model praised his intelligence, artistry, recipes, generosity, and creativity, among more of her favorite things about her dad. She also joked that he’s always loved her without asking for anything in return “besides dinner with all of your kids.” She closed out the message by calling Mohamed the “OG Hadid.”

Mohamed’s last name has now become world famous, as his two daughters with former “RHOBH” star Yolanda shot to superstardom as fashion models in the years following their family-focused appearances on the reality show as teens.

Bella and Gigi’s younger brother Anwar is also a model. Mohamed’s two daughters from his first marriage, Alana and Marielle, are also notable in the media landscape. Alana, 41, was featured in a December 2024 Plastik magazine feature which the publication called her “supermodel debut.”

She is also highly involved in human rights activism, and designs clothing.

Marielle, 46, is an interior designer. She and Alana are the daughters of Mary Butler, to whom Mohamed was married from 1979 to 1992.

Bella Hadid Felt Detached from Her Muslim Culture After Her Parents’ Split

Bella’s mother is Yolanda Hadid. She married Mohamed in 1994, and the pair split up in 2000. Their divorce was finalized in 2003. Bella, Gigi, and Anwar were raised by Yolanda in Southern California. They lived on a ranch in Santa Barbara during their early childhood, and later moved to Beverly Hills and then Malibu.

Bella told GQ in a 2022 feature about feeling like she missed out on a heavier Muslim upbringing. “I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day and studying and really being able to practice, just in general being able to live in a Muslim culture. But I wasn’t given that,” she said.

She also discussed what it like to often be the only Arab girl in her class, revealing she experienced bullying and name-calling for it at times. “I was never able to see myself in anything else, so I tried to just sit back. For so long I was missing that part of me, and it made me really, really sad and lonely.”

Bella Celebrated Turning 30 in October

On October 11, 2026, the model celebrated her 30th birthday. She shared a set of pics posing in a forest and wrote a caption that included the lines, “I am in gratitude to God, my loved ones, my loyal and amazing supporters who have stood by me, and everyone who sent me blessings for another year around the sun. I am so so so lucky. Thank you for the love guys.”