‘Southern Charm’ Star Austen Kroll’s Business Empire: What’s Happening With Trop Hop?

“Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll has expanded his business ventures over the years, but some fans have questioned what happened to his beer company, Trop Hop.

The Bravo star launched Trop Hop in 2019 and later expanded the brand to include THC-infused seltzers. However, the company’s Instagram account has not been updated since December 2025.

Despite the lack of recent social media activity, Kroll still lists Trop Hop in his personal Instagram bio, and the company’s website says its products remain available in stores.

The Bravo star also co-owns two Charleston businesses with fellow “Southern Charm” cast member Craig Conover: the event venue The Waverly and the restaurant and bar By The Way.

Kroll previously acknowledged that his beer company could be performing better while discussing his businesses on a podcast.

Austen Kroll Admitted Trop Hop ‘Could Be Doing Better’

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During an April 2025 appearance on the “BravBros” podcast, Kroll confirmed that he was still involved with Trop Hop.

“It could be doing better guys, so drink an ice cold Trop Hop,” he said.

Kroll also noted that viewers hadn’t seen much of his business activity during the previous season of “Southern Charm.”

The reality star first introduced Trop Hop in 2019. At the time, he told Bravo Insider that he was “[I’m] very happy with the overwhelming support.”

In October 2025, Kroll expanded the company with a line of THC-infused seltzers available in four flavors: blueberry pomegranate, black cherry and Meyer lemon, blood orange, and passion fruit.

He discussed the new products during DIRECTV’s Plot Twist – Featuring Bravo event in New York City on August 12, 2025.

“Look, I know that there are other people, and everyone’s got all sorts of products — tequila brands and seltzers and spritzes and beers — [but] the space is wide enough for everyone. And I’m very excited,” Kroll told Bravo Insider.

Austen Kroll and Craig Conover Expanded Their Charleston Businesses

In addition to Trop Hop, Kroll and Conover opened The Waverly, an event venue in downtown Charleston, in 2025.

The business hosts weddings and other large celebrations.

Speaking with Bravo Insider in August 2025, Kroll described Charleston as a “top wedding destination” and explained that the partners wanted to “provide an all-in-one space that prevents people from having to travel to various locations for different wedding events.”

Conover also discussed their plans for the venue.

“Our story’s just beginning, you know? Our fairytale is the beginning of the movie,” he said. “But we want to help people celebrate the middle chapter of their fairytale, and it all coming together.”

The two Bravo stars also co-own By The Way, a Charleston restaurant and bar that opened in 2024.

Located near King Street, the business is also co-owned by Uptown Hospitality Group. The restaurant offers food, drinks, and live music.

Kroll has continued spending time at the establishment, including a March 2026 visit with “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke.

Cooke shared a video on his Instagram Story showing Kroll sitting in a booth wearing headphones and playing with his drink.

“DJ Austen Kroll here, folks,” Cooke joked.

Austen Kroll’s Relationship With Salley Carson Takes a Turn in ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12

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While Kroll continues working on his businesses, his relationship with fellow “Southern Charm” cast member Salley Carson will also be featured in season 12.

The two appeared together on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on October 7, 2026, where host Andy Cohen asked about their relationship.

“Now, why aren’t you two dating?” Cohen asked.

“Well, Andy, Season 12 of Southern Charm really dives into that,” Kroll responded.

“Tune in!” Carson added.

Following the release of the season 12 trailer, Carson also shared a screenshot showing Kroll telling her to end her crush on him.

“Cut it off! I dare you!” she wrote on Instagram, tagging Kroll.

The trailer shows Carson confronting Kroll about dating newcomer Allie Newman. Kroll also reveals that he went home with Molly O’Connell.

During one exchange, Kroll tells Carson, “It’s none of your business. You and I? Cut it the (expletive) off.”

According to Bravo’s official season 12 cast announcement, Kroll and Carson begin the season as friends with benefits, but their relationship becomes more complicated as their feelings change.

“Southern Charm” season 12 premieres November 12 on Bravo.