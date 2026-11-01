Amanda Batula & West Wilson’s Halloween Costumes Have Fans Talking

Amanda Batula and West Wilson are giving social media plenty to talk about this Halloween, and their latest costumes have fans wondering whether the reality TV couple is poking fun at the backlash surrounding their relationship.

The former “Summer House” stars shared their Halloween looks on Saturday, Oct. 31, dressing as characters played by Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in the 1994 comedy “Dumb and Dumber.”

Fans Had a Mixed Reaction to the Surprising Costume Choice

Their outfits recreated the film’s memorable matching tuxedos, with one wearing white and the other orange.

Batula and Wilson kept their caption short and playful, writing, “Soup du jour.”

The post quickly attracted reactions from fans, with some interpreting the costume choice as a humorous response to the online criticism the couple has faced since confirming their relationship.

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley showed her support in the comments, writing, “kinda love this can’t help myself!”

Other social media users weighed in on the couple’s apparent willingness to embrace the attention.

“I think they’re laughing at all of you laughing at them,” one person commented.

“Yall are seriously asking for the hate comments at this point. lol,” another wrote.

“They are trolling to the fullest extent,” a third fan added.

Not everyone saw the costumes negatively, however. One supporter offered a more positive take on the couple’s public appearance, writing, “Despite what the haters say….. you look like you have your quality of life back and I love that for you.”

Batula and Wilson’s relationship has attracted significant attention because of their connections to other “Summer House” cast members.

Before confirming their romance, Batula announced that she was divorcing Kyle Cooke, Wilson’s friend and fellow reality star. Wilson had also previously dated Ciara Miller, who was friends with Batula.

The relationship became a major talking point among fans before the pair publicly addressed their status in March.

The Two Confirmed They Were an Item Earlier in the Year

On March 31, 2026, Batula and Wilson confirmed they were dating in a joint statement shared on Instagram Stories. They acknowledged the speculation surrounding their connection and explained why they had waited to speak publicly.

“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity. It was never our intention to purposefully hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we needed a little space to process things privately before speaking on it,” they wrote.

They also explained that their romance had developed unexpectedly from a friendship.

“What’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care,” the statement continued.

Since confirming their relationship, the pair have remained a subject of discussion among reality TV fans.

Their Halloween post offered a lighter moment amid the ongoing attention, with the matching costumes giving followers another reason to debate the couple’s approach to the public reaction.