Where Brielle Biermann Stands With Adoptive Dad Kroy Ahead of Her Wedding

Former “Don’t Be Tardy” star Brielle Biermann is set to marry Chicago White Sox player Billy Seidle in November 2026. Of course, leading up to the wedding, many Bravo fans have wondered if her adoptive dad, Kroy Biermann, would walk her down the aisle amid his divorce from Kim Zolciak. Now, an insider claims the former NFL star won’t attend.

Insiders Say Kroy Biermann Was Not Invited to Brielle’s Wedding

Getty Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak

As mentioned, Brielle will marry Seidle in the coming month, though the date hasn’t been publicly specified. However, according to a new report from TMZ, Kroy was not invited to the wedding.

The insider stated that Brielle and Kroy have fallen out of favor with one another for multiple reasons amid his contentious divorce from her mother, Zolciak.

Brielle’s relationship with Seidle became public in April 2023 when he posted a photo of the former “Don’t Be Tary” star sitting on his lap. After that, in February 2024, she announced their engagement.

She did so by posting three photos from their engagement. “Forever with you,” Brielle said in the caption.

Brielle Biermann Was Previously Unsure About Kroy Attending Her Wedding

Getty Zach Baus, Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann

Brielle spoke to TMZ in July 2026 about her upcoming wedding and strained relationship with Kroy. During the interview, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum was asked whether her dad would attend her wedding.

“I haven’t really spoken to Kroy,” she began. “[It’s] in the air; it’s everchanging.” After that, Brielle began defending her mother against some of the accusations he’d made as well as his request for custody.

“You look at Ariana and I, 29, no babies, not crazy. We’re good kids,” Brielle said. Still, she gave her dad credit for his part in their upbringing. According to her, “I put that on both of them, but more my mom because she was there a lot longer.”

“I don’t agree with a lot of the things that he’s done, and I just wanna really leave it at that. I just don’t agree. My mom doesn’t deserve to be in the situation she’s in,” Brielle added.

Getty Kroy Biermann

Brielle appeared on the “Heir Time” podcast in September 2025. Of course, this was multiple years into Kroy’s divorce from Kim, but he was in a better place with both Brielle and Ariana Biermann.

Regarding where they stood then, she said, “I’d say it’s just like, here and there.” After that, she joked that their status depends on what legal motions he’d filed “that day” in his divorce from Zolciak.

“It’s just difficult, cause you know, my mom’s my mom, and she will always be my mom, and I love Kroy and Kroy will always be my dad, I just don’t think that I’m seeing eye to eye with him on a lot of things right now, so I would say our relationship is not frayed, it’s just not what it once was,” she then said.