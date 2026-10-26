‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Reveals Baby No. 3 Plans With Husband Brett Randle

“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy is planning to have another baby with her husband, Brett Randle, but fans shouldn’t expect a pregnancy announcement anytime soon.

LeCroy discussed her plans to expand her family during the “#No Filter” panel at Bravo Fan Fest 2026, revealing that she wants to wait at least two years before getting pregnant again.

“Listen, I just had a baby 15 months ago; I cannot even think about doing that right now,” LeCroy said, according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

The Bravo star shares daughter Teddi LeCroy Randle with her husband and is also mom to 13-year-old son Hudson Hughes from a previous relationship.

Although LeCroy isn’t ready for another pregnancy just yet, she hasn’t ruled out giving her children another sibling.

Madison LeCroy Reveals When She Wants to Have Baby No. 3

During the Bravo Fan Fest panel, LeCroy shared a potential timeline for her next pregnancy.

“Hopefully two years, maybe three [years], I’ll do it again,” she said.

LeCroy previously discussed the possibility of welcoming another child with Randle during an Amazon Live stream in July 2025.

At the time, she admitted that she had considered having another boy but also believed she might welcome a second daughter.

“I feel like my husband deserves a boy, but I have a feeling it could be another girl,” she said.

The reality star hasn’t revealed exactly how many children she and Randle hope to have together.

LeCroy spent much of season 11 of “Southern Charm” pregnant with Teddi, whose birth was featured in episode 15.

Her pregnancy also affected her interactions with the cast, something she discussed during Bravo Fan Fest.

LeCroy said her castmates were “nice” to her while she was pregnant, allowing her to “poke” at them and stir up drama without receiving the same treatment in return.

However, she admitted that things changed when she returned for season 12.

The ‘Southern Charm’ Star Opens Up About Life After Welcoming Teddi

LeCroy also discussed her experience filming season 12 after welcoming her daughter.

Unlike the previous season, when she was pregnant and drinking nonalcoholic beverages, LeCroy was able to participate more fully in the cast’s activities.

“I was drinking Heineken Zeros last summer and this time I was definitely trying to hang but also lose weight at the same time so that didn’t,” she said. “I had too much fun. I was like, ‘Mom’s back, let’s do this.’ The hot girl summer definitely was true.”

The season 12 trailer also includes a moment involving LeCroy’s family planning.

In the preview, the Bravo star takes her birth control and declares that she isn’t trying to have a “mystery baby” with Randle.

Madison LeCroy Shares Rare Look at Marriage to Brett Randle

LeCroy has also shared occasional updates about her relationship with Randle, who generally keeps his personal life private.

In September 2026, the Bravo star celebrated her husband’s birthday with a post on Instagram.

The photo showed Randle holding LeCroy in his arms as she shared a birthday message with her followers.

“My birthday boy!” she captioned the post.

The couple continues raising Teddi alongside LeCroy’s teenage son, Hudson, while balancing family life with her role on “Southern Charm.”

Season 12 of “Southern Charm” premieres November 12 on Bravo.