Craig Conover Reveals Why He Almost Quit ‘Southern Charm’—And Why He Decided to Return for Season 12

Craig Conover revealed that Season 11 of “Southern Charm” was almost his last. The South Carolina businessman has been part of the Bravo reality show since its inception in 2014, but the upcoming 12th season was the first season that he considered stepping back.

“Last year was probably the biggest moment in my career where I was just like, ‘Maybe this isn’t for me anymore,’” Conover told TV Insider in October 2026. “In the off-season, I speak around the country and I really try to promote positivity and evolving and the fact that your past doesn’t define who you are. It’s really hard to keep a show fresh after 11 seasons, but the formula, I believe, needed to evolve a little bit.”

The reality TV personality ultimately returned to filming, explaining that of his “goals” for this new season were met and that the overall vibe is more “positive” than past seasons.

Craig Conover Said Fans Will See More of His Life Outside of ‘Southern Charm’ This Season

When “Southern Charm” first started in 2014, the cast members were in very different places than they are now. Like the original “Vanderpump Rules” cast, the cast members have now grown, and many have successful businesses outside of the reality TV realm. Conover is the co-founder of Sewing Down South and is a partner in several restaurants and other businesses.

While last season focused on several feuds within the cast and a love triangle involving Conover, Salley Carson and Austen Kroll, Conover hinted that viewers would see repaired friendships as well as other sides of the cast’s lives in the upcoming 12th season.

“We’re able to film and feature more of our cast members and friends that people love to see and our families that have come from this and our jobs and careers,” he told TV Line. “And so you’ll get to see more of my life outside of Southern Charm, which I’m excited about, and to see our friendships start to repair, which was really important to me, too.”

“I’m just excited that it feels like a brand new chapter in the ‘Southern Charm’ franchise,” he added.

Craig Conover Will Star in a Bravo Microdrama

Conover’s ties to Bravo will expand even further now that he’s decided to stick around.

On Oct. 23, Deadline reported that Conover will co-star with Nicole Mattox in a Bravo Original scripted vertical microdrama titled “Charmed by a Southern Monster.”

Conover will play a character named Hunter Caldwell, a hunky local with a questionable past, in the small-town soap opera.

It will be Conover’s biggest acting role so far. His previous acting credits were smaller roles in the movies ‘Reprisal” and “Tuesdays Flu,” per his IMDB page.

Speaking with Bravo Insider, Conover teased his new movie role. “I always loved the production side of things, but I wanted to do more,” he shared. “I’ve kind of had some really great meetings over the last two years with NBC and Rob Lowe. …I love this business. And so now they’ve been really supportive of me and just some scripted stuff, so it’s fun.”

“Charmed by a Southern Monster” premieres Monday, November 9, on the Peacock mobile app. “Southern Charm” Season 12 premieres on Nov. 12 on Bravo.