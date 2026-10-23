Gigi Hadid Defends Fellow Victoria’s Secret Model from Criticism at Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid, who appeared as a fresh-faced teen on Bravo before finding massive international fame as a fashion model, is taking a stand against online naysayers and defending one of her fellow models in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after her friend was compared to superstar Gisele Bundchen.

Gigi, 30, took to the social media app Threads to speak up on behalf of her fellow model Elsa Hosk, 37. It all began when an online critic seemed to imply Elsa’s runway walk was subpar to that of Gisele Bundchen, who was forced to sit out the show due to an injury. The viewer wrote, “Imagine Giselle walking down the runway like this?”

Gigi quickly responded and expressed that the comment was really upsetting her. She wrote, “Elsa is stunning, strong & carried these like a boss. Y’all have no clue.”

The mom of one added that while she’s a “big fan” of the original Victoria’s Secret Angels, the old stage setup made the show less physically tolling than the modern one. “It’s a looong walk in the wings these days + + they can be 75+Ibs, 10+ ft tall, sometimes animatronic, etc. The wings are getting bigger bc the viewers love it & they’re MAJOR but NOT aero dynamic,” she explained.

The 5’11 beauty, who excelled in volleyball as a high schooler before embarking on her modeling career, seemed determined to let fans know the apparent difficulty Elsa faced was not due to a lack of competency.

Elsa Hosk Walked the Show With a Giant Pair of Gold Wings

Elsa wore what appeared to be the largest set of wings in the entire show, and they certainly did not look easy to maneuver. The swirling gold fabric created an ethereal appearance as Elsa navigated the stage while blowing kisses to the crowd.

And she was not the only participant to face challenges onstage. Country singer Megan Moroney, who wore a pair of fluffy pink wings while singing hits like “6 Months Later,” became the subject of several viral clips as models were seen being forced to duck and dodge her as they walked past. Some fans pointed out the trouble could have been caused by the wings obstructing Megan’s view.

Former VS Angel Reflects On Being Turned Down for 2026 Show

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd, who gained an official Angel contract in 2015 and walked the fashion show from 2014 to 2018, spoke out being released from the brand a mere 6 days before the show.

“It’s a no, which is fine, because rejection is part of modeling,” Romee told the camera. She then dived into the story, saying she got a call from her agency revealing the brand thought the mom of two “wouldn’t fit the show this year.”

She said in the months leading up to the show, she dedicated all her energy to training and eating healthy in order to be show-ready while constantly asking her representation for updates on her status with the company.

Romee said she doesn’t think she will audition again in the future, due to not liking the way she was treated during the process.