‘Next Gen NYC’ Season 3 Casting Shake-Up Sparks Backlash as 3 Stars Exit and 2 New Faces Join

“Next Gen NYC” could look very different when season 3 arrives, with a reported casting shake-up already drawing fan criticism.

According to Bravo and Cocktails, Rowan Henchy, Hudson McLeroy, and Kendall White will not return as official cast members. Meanwhile, “Dance Moms” alum Asia Monet Ray and Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughter Ming Lee Simmons are reportedly joining the Bravo series.

The outlet also reported that filming is expected to begin in January. Bravo has not officially confirmed the rumored casting changes or announced a premiere date.

While the potential additions bring two familiar names to the franchise, viewers have expressed disappointment over the reported departure of Brooke Shields’ daughter, Rowan.

‘Next Gen NYC’ Fans Question Rowan Henchy’s Reported Exit

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Rowan joined “Next Gen NYC” in season 2, giving viewers another look at Shields and her family.

Her reported departure has prompted several fans to question the casting decision, with some expressing frustration that she will not return.

“Too bad Rowan was let go. Why is Brooks back?” one fan commented.

Another viewer praised Rowan’s personality and questioned why producers would remove her from the cast.

“I loved Rowan. She was down to earth and did not present like an entitled nepo baby at all. Darn.”

A third fan shared similar feelings while acknowledging the other rumored departures.

“I’m disappointed about Rowan. She seemed nice and I was curious to learn more about her. Hudson I can understand between the breakup, his sobriety, and the distance. Kendall wasn’t a main cast member anyways so not significant.”

Another viewer simply wrote, “I love Rowan. She added fun.”

Hudson McLeroy’s Reported Departure Follows Ariana Biermann Split

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Hudson’s potential exit comes after his relationship with Ariana Biermann ended.

The former couple dated for nearly nine years before separating, and Hudson was absent for a significant portion of season 2.

Since their breakup, Ariana has sparked romance speculation with fellow cast member Liam Obergfoll.

However, the pair recently clarified their relationship status during Page Six’s second annual “Virtual Reali-Tea” Awards.

“We are not dating,” Ariana said while appearing alongside Liam and co-star Shai Fruchter.

Despite their platonic relationship, Ariana said she appreciates fans supporting the possibility of a romance.

“I love that, I think it’s very sweet. Liam’s an incredible guy and I’ve always said that. It’s been awesome.”

Liam agreed, adding, “I love the support. I’m a fan of her.”

The two reportedly remained close throughout the event, where Ariana received the “Breakout Star” award.

Kendall, meanwhile, entered the series as Liam’s childhood best friend. His storyline included an interest in Ariana during season 2.

Kimora Lee Simmons’ Daughter Ming Lee and ‘Dance Moms’ Alum Reportedly Joining

Two recognizable names could join the cast as the series prepares for its next chapter.

Ming, the daughter of fashion entrepreneur Kimora Lee Simmons, has built a career in modeling and fashion.

Ming appeared in Baby Phat and Forever 21 campaigns beginning in 2019 and later helped expand the company’s cosmetics business.

In a June 2023 interview with Hypebae Beauty, she credited her mother with keeping her grounded.

“It’s going to sound cliche, but my mom really does keep me grounded,” Ming said. “She’s always hammered the value of a dollar into all of us and she’s done an amazing job of supporting us while also doing her best to make us aware of our privilege.”

Asia, meanwhile, became known to television audiences through “Dance Moms” before starring in her own spinoff, “Raising Asia.”

The singer and dancer, born August 10, 2005, is the daughter of Kristie and Shawn Ray.