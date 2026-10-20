‘Southern Charm’ Star Molly O’Connell Gets Support From Bravo Stars After Patricia Altschul’s Remarks

While “Southern Charm” star Patricia Altschul is known as one of Charleston, South Carolina’s most prominent socialites, her status hasn’t stopped her from facing criticism over comments about her co-stars. Most recently, Altschul drew attention for remarks about her co-stars’ plastic surgery procedures, while also suggesting they “read a book.” Fans easily suspected that her comments were about both Molly O’Connell and Salley Carson.

O’Connell has been candid about her life and the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone since joining “Southern Charm” season 10, earning fans’ appreciation for her openness. Following Altschul’s comments, O’Connell shared her reaction with a single emoji, while other Bravo stars showed their support for her.

Molly O’Connell isn’t letting her “Southern Charm” co-star Patricia Altschul’s comments go unnoticed. During an appearance on the “You’re the Shift with Ryan Albert” podcast, Altschul made critical remarks about two female cast members’ cosmetic procedures, urging them to “read a book.” Although she didn’t mention O’Connell by name, her comment about someone “taking fat out of your ankles and putting it in your boobs” appeared to reference the star.

“Two of the girls talked about all of the plastic surgery they’d had. And these are 20-year-old women. And things I’ve never heard of, like, taking fat out of your ankles and putting it in your boobs. That’s a new one for me. I mean, you can read a book. You don’t need to go to those extremes. “I really didn’t even want to think about it,” Altschul told the host.

Queens of Bravo Instagram account reposted the interview, and O’Connell reacted by sharing a middle finger emoji.

Fans can recall O’Connell discussing her past cosmetic procedures, including getting fat transferred from her ankles to her breasts, with Salley Carson when she joined the show in season 10. While the women were grabbing a drink, O’Connell made the surprising confession after Carson shared that she was planning on removing her breast implants.

“These are fat transfers,” O’Connell said while tapping her chest. She then shared in a confessional, “My ankles were a little thicker than your average person. I was always a bit bothered by it. So, finally I got ankle and calf liposuction and then I shot the fat into my boobs because I had no boobies.”

Altschul’s negative comments also didn’t sit well with other Bravo stars, who came to O’Connell’s defense. On Queens of Bravo’s Instagram post, “Southern Hospitality” stars Mia Alario, TJ Dinch, and Bradley Carter entered the chat, showing that Altschul’s comments were out of line.

“Molly is BY FAR one of the smartest people I know. “this” This is a horrible take,” Alario said. Carter showed love for O’Connell by writing, “Love you 🫶🏾 @mollyaoconnell.” Meanwhile, TJ Dinch shared an emoji of two hands making a heart.

O’Connell quickly became a beloved cast member after joining the series in season 10, with her quirky, unapologetic personality and honesty about her body and insecurities. Fans in the comment section also came to her defense: “Here for Molly’s rights, wrongs and in-betweens,” a comment read. “We love Molly 😍,” another read.

O’Connell will return to “Southern Charm” when season 12 premieres on November 12 on Bravo.