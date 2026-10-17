‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover Makes a Major Admission About His Future

Fans who have followed “Southern Charm” star over the years know he has often said he wants to settle down and have kids. However, after his breakup with Paige DeSorbo in late 2024, Conover admitted that he doesn’t want to force himself into another relationship to make those dreams a reality. Instead, he told the “We Met at Acme” podcast in October that he is now “dating with intent.”

But that doesn’t mean Conover has put those dreams of marriage and fatherhood on the back burner. In fact, the Bravo star recently opened up about having “baby fever” and his ideal timeline for finding love, getting married, and having children.

‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover Reveals His Plans for Marriage and Kids

Getty Craig Conover star of “Southern Charm” arrives on the pink carpet at Australia’s first-ever exclusive reality TV event, Hayu FanFest Sydney on August 15, 2026 in Sydney, Australia.

Appearing on the “Sorry We’re Cyrus” podcast, “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover opened up about his “ideal” future, which hopefully includes kids one day.

“My ideal situation would be to meet someone, travel the world with them for like a year, and then get married, and then after we did everything, bring babies into it and travel with them,” he said.

Conover admitted that he “would love to have a big family” and finds himself getting “baby fever the most at airports, like seeing little kids run around.”

As of this writing, Conover is single, having admitted on the “We Met at Acme” podcast that he is at peace with the concept. “I think you get addicted to peace, and I’ve found peace,” he shared. The reality star’s last major relationship was with former “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo, with whom he dated for about three years until she announced their split on an episode of her “Giggly Squad” podcast in December 2024.

Though the former couple no longer speak to one another, Conover had nothing but nice things to say about her and her success. Appearing on “Whatch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in October, , “She’s doing great. It’s a great example of hard work pays off. I hear she got a huge deal and everyone should start to take accountability of their own lives of being like, ‘If I put the work in, it has a chance of working out.”

Craig Conover Teases What Fans Can Expect From Him on ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12

Getty SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 12: Shep Rose star of Southern Charm and Craig Conover star of Southern Charm have landed in Australia for Hayu’s reality TV fan event, Hayu FanFest Sydney 2026, on August 12, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Australia’s first-ever exclusive reality TV fan event, Hayu FanFest Sydney will take place on Saturday 15 August 2026 at the Hordern Pavilion (Photo by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images for Hayu)

Fans will continue to see Conover in his single era when the new season of “Southern Charm” drops in November. Speaking to Bravo Insider about his journey on season 12, Conover admitted that he faces “challenges” about his personal life like making sure not to rush into relationships just to make marriage and fatherhood a reality.

“I think the viewers will get to see a 38-year-old who would love to have a family one day, and share his life with [a family] one day, starting to face these challenges of like, do you settle because you want a family? Or do you keep living your life hoping it will work out or that you’ll find your person? So I think there are more conversations that this generation is having with themselves where people are single later in life now. But not based on not wanting to settle down,”

The trailer for season 12 didn’t tease Conover embarking on a new romantic connection. Instead, it appears to focus on his professional success and growing business ventures, including releasing a children’s book on bullying.

The new season of “Southern Charm” premieres on November 12 on Bravo.