Kyle Cooke Reflects on Full-Circle Moment at Mohegan Sun’s 30th Birthday Celebration (EXCLUSIVE)

46 miles.

That’s the short distance Kyle Cooke had to travel during his college years to go to Mohegan Sun. And on Saturday, Oct. 10, the “Summer House” star returned to the casino to celebrate their 30th birthday in a moment that truly felt full circle.

“So I first came to Mohegan Sun Senior Week. I went to Trinity College for undergrad in Hartford. So, Mohegan, I’ve always kind of had a connection to Mohegan,” Cooke told Entertainment Now in an exclusive interview. “I think that was like the first club I ever went to, which is pretty ironic because I’m DJing the night, so yeah, it’s pretty cool to be here. I’ve been up here before doing some events and whatnot with Loverboy, and yeah. So it’s just good to be back. And hey, 30 years-it’s a good run.”

Cooke has embarked on a new career path on top of his successful business with Loverboy, exploring his passion for DJing. And that has led to him traveling a lot more. Saturday’s party marked what he referred to as the “last stop of a mad dash.”

“This is my 21st show since Labor Day, but I just feel so lucky to be doing what I’m doing,” he added. “It’s been a lot of fun. It was certainly like a little passion project. It’s taken on a life of its own, but I’m able to integrate Loverboy and, make the most of it.”

Kyle Cooke Gives A Shoutout to Carl Radke

Cooke knows exactly what it takes to be an entrepreneur, having started his own business. In 2018, the reality television star founded an alcoholic beverage and lifestyle brand company called “Loverboy.”

And now, he’s getting a front-row seat as his best friend takes on a new business of his own.

The friend in question: Carl Radke. The fellow “Summer House” star opened Soft Bar, a non-alcoholic bar and cafe in Brooklyn.

“You love, as an entrepreneur, what it’s like to take a risk. So I love the fact that he leaned all the way in and is doing something he is super passionate about and look, it’s a real tough business, anything brick and mortar in New York, and the guy’s making it work. So I’m just incredibly proud of him.”

What’s The Latest On Summer House Season 11?

As of now, Cooke is set to be back on television screens in early 2027, when “Summer House” returns to Bravo for its 11th season.

The cast will be without Amanda Batula and West Wilson, who caused a lot of drama when it was revealed that they had started a romantic relationship, with Batula having separated from Cooke and Wilson having a romantic past with co-star Ciara Miller.

Miller is set to return alongside Cooke, Radke, Jesse Solomon, Bailey Taylor, KJ Dillard, Lindsay Hubbard, and Mia Calabrese. But Ben Waddell, Dara Levitan, and Levi Sebree will not be returning.

Following the scandal, it’s been a busy time for Miller, who spent the summer in Fiji hosting “Love Island: Aftersun” as well as being a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.”