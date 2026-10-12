Kyle Cooke Teases What’s Ahead for ‘Summer House’ Season 11 – Exclusive

Kyle Cooke is ready to embrace single life as he returns to “Summer House” season 11. In an exclusive interview with EntertainmentNow at Mohegan Sun’s 30th birthday celebration on Saturday, October 10, the Bravo star shared what fans can expect as the cast moves into a new Hamptons home and he embarks on a new chapter as a single man.

For the first time, Cooke returns to the show without Amanda Batula, after they announced their separation in January. Alongside Cooke, the cast includes Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Jesse Solomon, Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, and Bailey Taylor. Batula exited the series after separating from Cooke, while West Wilson also announced he was no longer part of the series after his romance with Batula was confirmed, fracturing the friend group.

Kyle Cooke Says ‘Summer House’ Season 11 Is ‘Getting Back to Its Roots’

Getty Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke appear on SiriusXM’s Front Row Series with the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ at SiriusXM Studios on January 27, 2026 in New York City.

EntertainmentNow spoke to Kyle Cooke on the red carpet at Mohegan Sun’s 30th birthday celebration, where the Bravo star shared interesting insight into the new season of “Summer House” that’ll make fans eager to tune in.

Cooke explained that while viewers can expect the cast to make some “careless mistakes,” the overall tone of the season may be lighter than previous years. He and his housemates will still share their messy moments, but he suggested that their actions won’t carry as much emotional weight as fans have seen in the past.

“I think the season is kind of getting back to the roots,” Cooke shared. “A bunch of friends having fun, making some, you know, careless mistakes, but there’s not as much weight. Yeah, I think just people having fun, being a little reckless, but without severe repercussions,” he added.

As previously mentioned, fans will see Cooke navigate life in the shared Hamptons home without Amanda Batula by his side. The two stars have been part of the series since its debut in 2017, with Batula initially appearing as a friend of the cast before becoming a full-time cast member in season 2.

Batula left the series ahead of season 11, following her separation from Cooke in January after four years of marriage and the intense scrutiny surrounding her new romance with their co-star West Wilson, which they publicly confirmed in a joint Instagram post in March.

Cooke Teases What’s Ahead for ‘Summer House’ With 3 Bold Words

Getty Kyle Cooke attends Barry’s 100th Studio Milestone Celebration with Loud Luxury in NYC at LAVAN Midtown on February 26, 2026 in New York City.

On the red carpet, Cooke also offered a three-word tease of what’s ahead on the upcoming season of “Summer House.”

“Hot, single summer,” the Bravo star shared with EntertainmentNow, giving fans just a tiny glimpse of what they can expect as he enters the house single with the support of his castmates.

Cooke was among several Bravo stars who joined the festivities to celebrate Mohegan Sun’s 30th birthday, including Teresa Giudice, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Kelsey Swanson, and RHONY OGs Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. In addition to attending the celebration, Cooke also stepped behind the DJ booth to help keep the party going. Speaking exclusively with EntertainmentNow, he shared what it meant to be part of such a special occasion.

“The first time I came here was in 2006, senior week, Trinity College; I think it was the first club I’ve ever been to,” he said. “Yes, so to be here, DJing, among people like DJ Cassidy… it’s my 21st gig since Labor Day, so it’s been good. I’ve been having a lot of fun.”