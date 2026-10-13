‘RHOC’ Carmella Earns BravBros Praise for Her Friendship With Heather Dubrow

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” newcomer Carmella is making a positive impression on the BravBros, who believe her friendship with Heather Dubrow has become one of Season 20’s highlights.

During the October 13 episode of the “BravBros” podcast, hosts Steel Russell and Shooter discussed Carmella’s absence from the cast’s trip to Tokyo in Episode 14.

Although the hosts expressed frustration with several of the season’s storylines, they agreed that Carmella has brought a refreshing personality to the group.

Her growing connection with Heather has been especially enjoyable to watch, making her decision to miss the international trip disappointing for both hosts.

BravBros Highlight Carmella and Heather’s Friendship

Russell and Shooter praised Carmella for bringing a different energy to “RHOC” during her first season.

The hosts appreciated her humor, distinctive personality and willingness to develop connections with the other women.

“The Heather Carmella friendship is a bright spot on this show,” one host said.

They explained that getting to know Carmella has been an enjoyable part of the season, particularly because she stands out from the franchise’s more established personalities.

“She’s been the singular bright spot on this show pretty much the whole season,” one host said, adding that Heather could also receive credit for helping create those moments.

The hosts pointed to Carmella’s quirky personality and entertaining comments as reasons they enjoy watching her.

They also suggested that her friendship with Heather has offered viewers an opportunity to see a lighter side of the cast.

Bravo Carmella Garcia poses in her official cast portrait for Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Carmella’s Tokyo Absence Disappoints the Hosts

Episode 14 follows the Housewives as they prepare for their final cast trip of the season.

However, Carmella ultimately decides not to travel to Tokyo.

The hosts discussed several factors mentioned in the episode, including concerns involving her diabetes, travel difficulties and passport issues.

While disappointed, they acknowledged that Carmella appeared to have legitimate personal considerations affecting her decision.

They also recognized that traveling internationally for a cast trip presents a different challenge from participating in filming closer to home.

Still, the hosts felt that her absence would change the group’s dynamic.

They had hoped to see Carmella and Heather explore Tokyo together, imagining the two enjoying restaurants, bars and other experiences away from the larger group’s disagreements.

That possibility made Carmella’s absence particularly noticeable.

BravBros Hope Carmella Finds Her Place on ‘RHOC’

Despite their disappointment, Russell and Shooter expressed interest in seeing Carmella continue developing as a Housewife.

They acknowledged that she is still adjusting to the demands of filming a reality television series, including the expectation that cast members participate in group trips.

The hosts wondered how future travel commitments might affect her experience if she returns for another season.

However, they also emphasized that they want her to succeed.

Their discussion reflected an appreciation for what Carmella has already contributed, even as they questioned how the cast will navigate the remainder of its Tokyo vacation.

With Heather now traveling without her newer friend, the hosts anticipate a different group dynamic during the trip.

For Russell and Shooter, Carmella’s absence reinforces just how much they have enjoyed watching her develop relationships and establish her personality throughout Season 20.