“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga launched her cookie business, Sprinkle by MG, in December 2024, turning her famous feud with Teresa Giudice, who admitted to throwing out a box of Gorga’s cookies in the garbage in a season 3 episode, into a business empire.

Gorga’s cookie business has become a huge success, and she’s even expanded the line beyond cookies with her Sprinkle Coffee Cake, launched in April 2025, which became a huge hit. In fact, in a recent interview, the reality star revealed that just as much as her Bravo co-stars love her cookies, so do A-list celebrities.

Melissa Gorga Has a Famous Fan Who Might Surprise Bravo Viewers

Getty Melissa Gorga attends the Melissa Gorga Celebrates Pride With Sprinkle Cookies event on June 28, 2025 in New York City.

Melissa Gorga’s sprinkle cookie business has a big fan in one A-list star. Speaking with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” the RHONJ star shared that Jennifer Lopez is one of her famous customers.

“Jennifer Lopez is a fan of my coffee cake,” she revealed. “I’m shocked by how many Bravolebs and celebs have raved about the cookies. They ask for them every time they see me!”

According to People, Gorga’s sprinkle cookies made half a million dollars in under three months when they launched in December 2024. In April, she expanded the business with a sprinkle coffee cake that fans and Lopez love just as much as her cookies.

“We came up with the most amazing sprinkle coffee cake,” she told People. “It’s just so soft and so moist. It’s super rich, and it’s the batter is filled with colorful sprinkles. It’s just a fun, delicious, cake, and it has a buttery streusel crumb on top. And there’s like a hint of vanilla in there, too. It’s really so delicious.”

Gorga Hopes A Certain Kardashian Will Try Her Famous Sprinkle Cookies

Getty Khloé Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

During her conversation with the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Gorga hoped that she could get her famous cookies into Khloe Kardashian’s hands. She was eager for more celebrities to discover hr treats, hoping they would love them enough to show them off just in time for the holidays.

“This year I’d love to send cookies to Khloé Kardashian,” she shared. “I know she’s so festive and does so many amazing things with her kids this time of year, and I’d love for them to try the cookies too.”

With the holidays just around the corner, Gorga knows she’s going to be very busy with her cookie business. Speaking to Bravo Insider, the reality star shared, “We’re entering sprinkle cookie season, so it’s about to get wild; it’s about to get crazy. They go viral every Christmas on TikTok, and people go nuts for them. So every year it just gets bigger and bigger.”

Fans can get their hands on a box of 12 sprinkle cookies or a 12-count chocolate chip sprinkle cookie box for $29.99. And if fans want to try Gorga’s delicious sprinkle coffee cake, which is Lopez’s favorite treat, they can do so for the same price on the Let’s Sprinkle by MG website.