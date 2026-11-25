“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” newbie Pinky Cole shared a vulnerable video of herself walking for the first time post-surgery after welcoming her fourth baby by c-section. She shares the baby with her husband Derrick Hayes, a fellow restaurant owner who founded Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks in 2014.

Pinky, known for founding a popular vegan burger chain, join the cast of “RHOA” for season 17, which premiered in April 2026.

The 38-year-old vulnerably shared that a doctor once told her she’d never be able to have children, but that she’s been blessed with four children, counting this newest arrival. The day before, she announced the baby was coming soon, captioning labor pic, “Bout to have a baby BRB.”

She has not yet revealed the gender or name.

In the clip, Pinky is seen stiffly trudging from her hospital bed to the bathroom while two nurses keep her steady. Fellow c-section moms commiserated in the comments, with one writing, “Yet people who never had a c-section say this is the easy way out.”

Pinky Cole Shares 1st Photo of Her Newest Baby

Pinky also shared the first shot of the new little bundle, announcing in the caption, “I done had me a Grady baby.” She called the birth the “best delivery experience of my life.”

Plenty of current and former “RHOA” personalities filled the comments with congratulations including Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, and Porsha’s new fiancée Sway The Pro.

Georgia’s new governor-elect, Keisha Lance Bottoms, also chimed in, writing, “Congratulations!! You are Atlanta. AT’LANNA for real now! ❤️🥰”

Pinky Previously Talked About Balancing Work With Motherhood

Bravo says Pinky previously told Bravo Insider, “How do I balance being an entrepreneur? What is balance? Okay? What is that, in the definition of the Webster dictionary? I don’t know what balance is. And that’s okay. Right, because nobody gave me a rule book on how to be a mom and an entrepreneur at the same time. But what I will tell you is that I do what it is that I love.”

The network says she added that she’ll never work at something she doesn’t love, so she prevents work from feeling “like work” by connecting with “the ecosystem of things” she enjoys.

Pinky Cole on Why She Joined ‘RHOA’

On an appearance earlier this year on Cam Newton’s podcast, Pinky was asked why she chose to join the reality series and said, “I’m very intentional in everything,” after joking that if she told the former Auburn football superstar, she’d have to kill him.

When he pressed her on it, she told him, “You’ll find out one day. But my decision for going on the show – I’m actually happy that I did it.”

She said a lot of people questioned why she’d want to be in the spotlight, but she reasoned that everybody was “talking about me anyway” after her companies faced turmoil she referenced as going through a “restructure.”

Pinky has now declared she’s in her “comeback SZN” and recently showed off a long line at a pop-up event in Charleston, South Carolina.