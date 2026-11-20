“Summer House” star Carl Radke, who has been a cast member since the Bravo series premiered in 2017 and is expected to return for the upcoming season 11, gave an update on where he stands with his castmates Lindsay Hubbard and Bailey Taylor.

Lindsay is Carl’s former fiancée, and Bailey is a friend whom he shared a flirty kiss with in season 10.

The network says Carl, 41, told Bravo Insider in October 2026 he’s not dating Bailey, although he loves her and considers them “very good friends.” He added that he thinks she’d feel the same.

On their shared onscreen flirtation, the report quotes Carl, “We had such a great summer as friends, but listen, her and I have always been, that was the root of the friendship was the friends. And of course, last season, there was some flirtation and fun.” He seemed firm that he didn’t see a romance with the 31-year-old, saying, “I love Bailey, but I think for us, it’s just been healthier as friends.”

During a live panel at Bravo Fan Fest 2026, Lindsay reacted to the audience cheering at Andy Cohen’s suggestion they should get back together. Lindsay said, “We are in such a great place,” and indicated they love each other “as best friends.”

Carl Radke Says Ex-Fiancee Lindsay Hubbard Still Makes Him Smile

Moving on to Carl’s feelings on Lindsay, Bravo Insider Carl told them building a post-breakup friendship has been “one step at a time.”

The reality stars got engaged back in 2022, and split in the late summer or early fall of 2023, just two months before their wedding was supposed to take place.

The Daily Mail says Carl sent out a letter announcing the breakup and cancelled wedding to his family and friends, with a part of it saying, “Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I.”

The report says he went on, “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

He was extra apologetic due to many people having already made plans to travel to Mexico for the destination wedding, and wrote, “We are super grateful for the love and support you have shown us and will do what I can to help with any costs associated with changing plans,” per the outlet.

Bravo Insider says flashing forward to Bravo Fan Fest 2026, Carl said he “can’t hold back a smile” every time he gets asked about Lindsay, explaining he still cares about her.

He says they still have a “palpable” chemistry that makes their friendship “so great,” and he plans to “push and support” her upcoming projects that have been in the works for a while.

He said despite being single he still tends to “gravitate” towards his ex because he knows her “so well.”

Also in October, Carl seemed to hint relationship rumors between Lindsay and “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Joe Bradley were true, saying on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that they were “quite possibly” dating.