Season 11 of “Summer House” is already shaping up to be one of the show’s most-talked-about seasons, with Bravo teasing a shocking kiss between Ciara Miller and . During Bravo Fan Fest 2026 in October, fans got a first-hand look at the unexpected moment, which unfolded during a game of spin the bottle.

Before the clip comes to an end, Cooke and Miller finally muster up the courage to lock lips, sending their fellow cast members and fans into a frenzy. Now, in a recent interview, Miller is sharing more details about what happened behind the scenes, including the hilarious reason why it actually took the two of them 10 minutes to kiss.

Ciara Miller Gets Candid About Her Unexpected Kyle Cooke Kiss

Getty Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller and Carl Radke of the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ appear on SiriusXM’s Front Row Series at SiriusXM Studios on January 27, 2026 in New York City.

In a new interview with Hollywood ReelTime, Ciara Miller shared more about what happened when she and co-star Kyle Cooke locked lips on the upcoming season of “Summer House.” In her conversation, Miller said she was shocked to hear viewers describe the kiss as “steamy,” admitting it was “like kissing your brother.”

“People were like, ‘Oh, Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke have a steamy kiss.’ I’m like, steamy is so crazy,” she began. “I was like, guys, we have had many more salacious types of makeouts than me and Kyle kissing. It’s honestly like kissing your brother.”

Miller went on to reveal that it actually took her and Cooke 10 minutes “to get serious” enough to share a kiss. Recalling the awkward experience, she admitted that she kept getting the “heebie-jeebies” at the thought of Cooke trying to grab her face and neck. Despite saying that she loves her co-star, Miller found the situation hilarious, explaining that the two spent 10 minutes laughing while everyone around them urged them to “just do it already!”

Miller added that the next day, she and Cooke jokingly vowed to never kiss again.

Miller Teases a ‘Fresh Start’ for the ‘Summer House’ Season 11 Cast

Bravo Andy Cohen poses with the “Summer House” Season 10 cast.

In the same interview with Hollywood ReelTime, Miller hinted that fans can expect somewhat of a “fresh start” for the cast this season and a new change of scenary as they head into a brand new house in the Hamptons.

“I feel great. It’s another season; we somehow never run out of content,” she shared, adding, “There’s always stuff to fight about, talk about, laugh about.”

She continued, “But I’m really excited. I feel like the vibes in the house- we got a new house, and we really needed to refresh the vibes. I feel like we were really able to do that and kind of have, like, a fresh start.”

Interestingly, the returning cast, which consists of Miller, Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, KJ Dillard, Mia Calabrese, and Bailey Taylor, were all single as they enjoyed another Hamptons summer. The season will also be unlike any other, as it will feature an epic crossover with “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 12, with captain Sandy Yawn and chief stewardess Aesha Scott.

“Summer House” season 11 is expected to return in 2027.