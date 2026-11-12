Former Bravo Star Files for Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

Former star of Bravo‘s hit reality series “Married to Medicine,” LaTeasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, has filed for divorce from her husband, Gregory Lunceford. This comes after the two tied the knot in April 2023 and joined the show that same year. Notably, he was previously married to one of the original stars of the show, Quad Webb.

The social media account No Chaser TV first reported that Lunceford had filed for divorce. Later in the day, TMZ confirmed the news. Notably, the former “Married to Medicine” star filed on November 10.

In the filing, Sweet Tea claimed that her marriage to Gregory was “Irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” She also claimed they had been separated before the filing, but no confirmed date of separation was provided.

LaTeasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford Is Requesting Support From Her Estranged Husband

Per TMZ, Lunceford is requesting spousal support from Gregory, saying she “lacks sufficient income and resources to maintain the standard of living established during the marriage.”

The former “Married to Medicine” star is also asking the court to equitably split their assets and to let each retain whatever vehicles they currently have. Additionally, Sweet Tea wants Gregory to cover any legal fees incurred if he objects to her requests.

According to original reporting from No Chaser TV, a hearing is scheduled for December 14.

Sweet Tea Alluded to the Divorce

As of writing, Lunceford has yet to confirm the divorce despite the filing becoming public. However, she had alluded to it. Notably, following initial reporting of the legal separation, she posted an Instagram Reel from a recent Usher and Chris Brown concert.

She captioned the video, “Some exits deserve a soundtrack.”

Lunceford was open during her two seasons on “Married to Medicine” about wanting to have children despite fertility challenges. However, in October 2025, she announced during a live stream that she and Gregory had decided to take a break from attempting to conceive.

“Honestly, I’ve been taking a break from that,” she said when asked about her plans for a child.

“Honestly, after getting off the show, we have decided to just really focus on our marriage.” After that, Sweet Tea stated that, initially, she wanted to have a child “right away.”

However, she went on to say that due to “all the drama,” she wanted to “establish a solid foundation.” Still, the former “Married to Medicine” star insisted that she still desired to have children despite taking a pause.

Sweet Tea Announced Her ‘Married to Medicine’ Exit in 2025

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According to Deadline, Lunceford confirmed her exit from “Married to Medicine” in May 2025 in a series of Instagram replies. Notably, she responded to a fan hoping she wouldn’t return to the show, as it had been “foul” for the second-season reality star.

“It definitely was foul,” she began. “And I was just going to say… I really wanted to leave it to my fans to figure out what was going on because know that I’m not a quitter,” seemingly admitting that she was fired from the show.

“Never ever been a quitter. And I never ran away from anybody. It just is what it is. There are better things in store for me. That platform was what it was at the moment, and I think God has something better, and I’m going down the right path,” she continued.