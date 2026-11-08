Are Amanda Batula & West Wilson Filming a ‘Summer House’ Spinoff? New Eyewitness Report Emerges

Bravo couple Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed that they will no longer be starring in “Summer House,” but it appears that the two might be starring in their own reality TV show. According to gossip site DeuxMoi, an anonymous tip stated that the couple was spotted with microphones and cameras while attending a college football game in Missouri.

Back in May, Deadline spoke with “Summer House” executive producer Steven Weinstock after rumors reported of a Bravo spinoff in the Ozarks, in which Wilson would be starring. While Weinstock did not confirm the news, he did state, “We’re always looking for an extension of the show.”

So, would fans watch a show centered around Batula, Wilson, and their friends in Missouri?

Amanda Batula & West Wilson Spark More Spinoff Speculation After New Filming Sightings

Getty Kiki Monique, Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke and Dorinda Medley attend SiriusXM’s Front Row Series with the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ at SiriusXM Studios on January 27, 2026 in New York City.

An anonymous tip to DeuxMoi reveals that former “Summer House” stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson were spotted with cameras and microphones at the Missouri Tigers vs. Texas Longhorns game in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, November 7.

“According to an eyewitness, Amanda and West were spotted at the Mizzou vs. Texas game with a small camera and microphones. The eyewitness claims someone in their group was overheard discussing an Ozarks reality show, while another person mentioned making a show set in the area. At one point, Amanda reportedly told West to take their microphones off,” the gossip site’s post read.

Another source also shared the the couple were spotted filming at a bar, however the cameras appeared to be considerably smaller than Bravo cameras. According to RealMomsofbravo Instagram account, a source shared that they spotted the couple at the Missouri bar, Brooksider, adding, “Confirmed lake of the ozarks show is back on track.”

Wilson Accidentally Teased a ‘Summer House’ Spinoff in April

Back in April, Wilson interviewed actor Jon Hamm, who was born and raised in Missouri, and appeared to accidentally confirm an Ozarks spinoff.

“Were you an Ozark guy growing up at all?” Wilson asks Hamm, who shares, “Yeah, sure,” to which Wilson adds, “So, we’re working on, not actually, but I would love a ‘Summer House’ in the Ozarks.”

Wilson and Batula confirmed their romance in late March, just two months after Batula and Kyle Cooke confirmed their separation. They continue to go strong, sharing photos on social media of themselves attending college football games and hanging out with friends. On Halloween, the couple shared photos dressed as Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels’ characters from the film “Dumb and Dumber,” seemingly poking fun at their relationship and the drama that came with it.

On Sunday, November 8, Batula shared photos on Instagram Stories attending the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, with one of her photos being of Wilson cheering on the team in the stands.

Neither Batula nor Wilson has confirmed or denied a new spinoff show. “Summer House” has seen several spinoffs, including “Winter House,” “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” and “In the City,” which Batula confirmed she will no longer be part of.