‘Summer House’ OGs Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard and Kyle Cooke Share Complicated Relationship Updates

“Summer House” stars Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard and Kyle Cooke are sharing new updates about their personal lives, including Carl’s plans to settle down and reports of a kiss between Lindsay and Kyle.

Carl confirmed that he is single during Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston, South Carolina, on October 24, while Lindsay and Kyle recently responded to a report that they kissed during a cast trip to Mexico for “In the City” season 2.

The longtime Bravo stars have experienced several relationship changes in recent years, including Carl and Lindsay ending their engagement and Kyle separating from his wife, Amanda Batula.

Carl Radke Admits Dating Has Been ‘Tricky’ but Wants Marriage and Kids

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Carl told Bravo Insider that he has started dating again and hopes to find someone with whom he can build a future.

“I’m single but I have been going on dates,” he said.

The 41-year-old said he is interested in marriage and starting a family, but he doesn’t want to rush into another serious relationship.

“I would like to get married. I would like to have kids. I want to build something with a special woman,” Carl said. “I don’t like trying to force it. And I’m very blessed cause I’ve got a lot of freedom to go work on my career and do things. But trust me, this past summer, towards the end, I was like, ‘I would like to settle down.’ Now, it’s getting to that point.”

However, Carl admitted that his professional commitments have made finding time for a relationship difficult.

“It’s been a little tricky because of how busy I’ve been with my career,” he said. “I have really prioritized Soft Bar, my podcast, marathon running. I’m also working with some great brands. I’m doing a lot of stuff with influencers work and creator work, which has been really nice.”

“I’m really trying to build my career, but I’m also talking out of both sides of my mouth,” he added.

Carl has dated several women during his time on “Summer House,” including Danielle Olivera, Lauren Wirkus, Paige DeSorbo and Mackenzie Dipman.

His most serious relationship on the show was with Lindsay. The two began exploring a romance in season 4 before deciding to remain friends. They eventually reunited romantically, became engaged in season 7, and split in season 8.

More recently, Carl flirted with Bailey Taylor during season 10, and the two shared a kiss. However, they remain friends.

Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Where She Stands With Carl After Their Split

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Although their engagement ended, Lindsay and Carl have repaired their friendship.

During the “Blind Loyalty” panel at Bravo Fan Fest, Lindsay discussed how their relationship has changed.

“I will say, you’re hard to quit, Carl,” she told her former fiancé.

“You are such a good human being and I think both of us had some growing to do in different ways for different reasons and this version of us is probably the best version of our friendship to date.”

The former couple is not dating, but they have continued spending time together as friends.

Kyle Cooke Denies Reported Kiss With Lindsay Hubbard During Mexico Trip

Meanwhile, Lindsay and Kyle recently addressed a report that they kissed while filming “In the City” season 2.

Page Six reported on November 3 that multiple sources claimed the longtime friends shared a kiss during a group trip to Mexico. The outlet noted that the nature of the alleged interaction was unclear.

Kyle later addressed the report in comments shared by the Instagram account Your Moms Are Watching.

“The Lindsay thing is such (expletive),” Kyle said. “Um I’m pretty sure that the resort publicist [leaked] it based on this like hilarious scene. It was just like all of us hanging out anyway, yeah.”

The alleged incident reportedly took place at SLS Playa Mujeres, where the cast was filming with returning stars Yvonne Najor, Nick Barber, Kenny Martin, Whitney Fransway and Gavin Moseley, along with new cast members Natasha Parker, Brittany Whitfield, Reagan Baker and Robert Morrison.

On November 5, Kyle shared photos and videos from Bravo Fan Fest, including a picture featuring himself, Lindsay and Carl.

“Behind the scenes at Bravo Fan Fest Charleston. This photo dump is a little tardy to the party, but there was a lot of hypocrisy & (expletive) to sort through. Much love to the Bravoholics that showed up and sent it with us. Xoxo,” Kyle wrote.

Lindsay responded in the comments, writing, “I love my brothers so much.”

“Summer House” season 11 should premiere in early 2027.