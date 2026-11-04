New Details Emerge in the Passing of Milania Giudice’s Best Friend at 20

Milania Giudice, the 20-year-old sister of “Next Gen NYC” star Gia Giudice, lost her close friend Victoria Zardoya in July 2026. Victoria, also 20, suffered an accidental fall at the the historic Fort Dade ruins on Egmont Key near Tampa Bay, Florida that caused a fatal traumatic brain injury. The beauty, seen below on the right with Milania on her left, was a student at the University of Tampa.

Now new details have emerged. TMZ reported they learned from the medical examiner’s report that on November 3, 2026 that Victoria had the drug ketamine in her system prior to the accident.

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation describes ketamine as an anesthetic that can cause people to “feel separated or detached from their body or physical environment,” and can potentially cause hallucinations or altered consciousness.

The TMZ report says the toxicology results also showed the presence of alcohol and a sedative called etomidate.

The outlet points out it’s not clear when the drugs were administered or if they played a role in the accident.

The Giudice Family Has Mourned Victoria in Several Emotional Posts

Several members of the Giudice family have posted heartfelt tributes mourning Victoria. Milania and Gia’s dad Joe shared a heartbroken post on July 26, the same day Victoria died, saying she was like a daughter to him.

“I watched you grow up with my daughter Milania. We were neighbors for years, and you became part of our family. I can’t believe you’re gone,” he wrote.

Joe also expressed his shock and disbelief that “a simple fall while just being young and having fun” resulted in tragedy. “You were only 20 years old, with your whole future ahead of you,” he mourned.

The dad of four then commented on how “life is so fragile” before telling his followers ” Please don’t take a single day or the people you love for granted.”

Milania also fondly remembered Victoria, writing a lengthy tribute on September 10 that reads in part, “When Victoria passed away on July 26th, 2026, we knew we wanted to do something that truly represented who she was. We wanted to celebrate her life, her energy, her laughter, and the way she could walk into a room and light up the entire place.

Victoria was genuinely the life of the party. She loved being surrounded by her friends, having fun, listening to music, going to concerts, going to Tampa, and making memories. Eventually, raves became our new thing, and those are memories I will always hold onto.”

Milania then reflected on growing up with Victoria and staying friends all the way into college, as they both headed off to the same university.

Speaking about the funeral, she wrote, “Her celebration of life was exactly what she deserved. We came together to remember her, tell stories, look at pictures, laugh, cry, listen to music, and celebrate the person she was. It was a room full of people who loved Victoria and wanted to honor the life she lived.”

Gia also wrote a lengthy tribute, saying that losing Victoria changed her life. “You left us far too soon, Victoria. You had such big dreams, and I couldn’t wait to watch you accomplish every single one of them. I’ll miss your beautiful smile, your contagious laugh, and the light you brought into every room. I love you more than you’ll ever know,” she wrote in one paragraph.