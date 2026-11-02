SEE: Ariana Biermann Sports Blue Contacts With Bloody Halloween Costume

Ariana Biermann switched up her eye color for Halloween 2026, sporting contacts that switched them from her usual hazel shade to a piercing, brilliant blue.

The 25-year-old called herself a “pretty little nightmare” in the caption of the Instagram post where she shared several snaps of her costume. She wore a vampy black costume and splattered her skin with fake blood to complete the sexy look.

After Early ‘RHOA’ and ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Fame, Ariana’s Profile Rose Even More with ‘Next Gen NYC’

Ariana is an original cast member of “Next Gen NYC,” the Bravo series that features young influencers, including several children of “Real Housewives” stars, as they navigate life under the bright lights of New York City.

The show debuted to massive success and record ratings with its June 2025 premiere on Bravo, and was renewed for a third season in October 2026, which is now filming. In addition to airing on Bravo, the show streams episodes next-day on Peacock.

At the recent “Virtual Reali-Tea” awards on October 6, Ariana won the Breakout Star award. In her speech she talked about the ups and downs of letting her life playing out for viewers, saying the role comes with “amazing things and some not-so-great things.”

She also thanked Bravo and her mom, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Don’t Be Tardy” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, crediting Kim for “making this possible.”

Ariana’s ‘Next Gen’ Costar Emira D’Spain Showed Her Halloween Transformation

Ariana’s “Next Gen NYC” costar, 30-year-old makeup maven Emira D’Spain, showed fans a glimpse of her transformation into an Ariana Grande-inspired cat woman.

The influencer declared the sultry look “my fave costume ever.”

Emira calls herself “the Barbie you always wanted” in her Instagram bio, a description reflected in the pink outfits, frills, and glamorous beauty looks that define her online aesthetic.

She was born in Dubai but raised near Dallas, Texas, where she attended a fine arts school after her family relocated to the United States. Her parents pursued careers in finance and engineering, a professional background far removed from the beauty industry in which their daughter would eventually establish herself. Nevertheless, her mother played an important role in inspiring the passion that would shape Emira’s career.

She has called her mother a “beauty queen” and cited moments spent watching her mom get ready as a factor that sparked her interest in all things beauty.

That childhood interest became a more serious pursuit during her college years at New York University, when she began experimenting with makeup and developing her own looks through practice rather than formal training.

Her professional breakthrough came at Paper magazine, where she progressed from a marketing internship to a leadership role in beauty. Creating content for the publication encouraged her to produce videos for her own social media accounts, turning an editorial skill set into the foundation of a personal brand. Her timing also proved advantageous: she joined TikTok’s early wave of creators making “get ready with me,” or GRWM, videos. The format helped her combine makeup expertise with personality, building an audience and transforming her enthusiasm for beauty into a successful content creation career.

She organically fit with the cast of “Next Gen NYC” due to her modeling background and connections to the city’s glamorous beauty and influencer social scene.