Amanda Batula Reveals Real Reason for ‘In the City’ Exit Amid Kyle Cooke’s Explosive Comments

“Summer House” star Amanda Batula is opening up about her decision to leave Bravo’s “In the City” ahead of season 2, revealing that online harassment played a major role in her choice.

Batula, 35, addressed her departure in an Instagram direct message shared by Bravo fan account @yourmomsarewatching, explaining that she wasn’t ready to return to reality television after months of criticism.

“The continued hate from fan accounts and the internet is a huge reason why I decided I wasn’t ready to film again and put myself back out there,” Batula wrote.

“The bullying has been [too] intense, who would want to put their life out there for other’s entertainment when they’re constantly ripped apart and beaten down for every single thing they do.”

Her comments came as her estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, publicly criticized her boyfriend, West Wilson, following news of her departure.

Batula appeared to take aim at Cooke on Thursday, October 29, after the Loverboy founder accused Wilson of damaging her personal and professional life.

Cooke made the accusation in a since-deleted Instagram comment under one of Wilson’s posts.

“More like [you’re] a (expletive) that blew my ex’s life and career up,” Cooke wrote.

Batula subsequently responded to a post on X that criticized her estranged husband’s reaction.

“Kyle realized that when Amanda declined to film the upcoming season of #inthecity that he could no longer control or manipulate her anymore and melted down in West’s IG comments,” one social media user wrote.

Batula replied with a bullseye emoji.

Wilson, 31, also weighed in on the situation after a commenter questioned his relationship with Cooke.

According to Deuxmoi, the exchange began when someone wrote, “I gotta admit, I still like you West. But Kyle was your boy.”

“My boy’s don’t call their partners ‘dumb (expletive) (expletive),'” Wilson responded.

Kyle Cooke Issues Statement After Heated Instagram Exchange

Cooke addressed the controversy in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, acknowledging that his emotions had influenced his recent comments.

“There’s already enough negativity online, and the last thing I want to do is add to it. So I want to be clear, and then I’m leaving this alone,” Cooke began.

“Despite our differences, I will always care about Amanda, and when it comes to people I care about, I fight hard,” he continued, admitting that sometimes he fights “too hard.”

Cooke also defended his concerns while acknowledging Batula’s right to make her own decisions.

“It’s been an emotional and frustrating situation, and I have let those feelings get the better of me at times. But that doesn’t mean my concerns aren’t valid.

“Ultimately, I wanted us both to have the opportunity to share our perspectives on the show. But at the end of the day, Amanda has her own life and makes her own decisions, just as I make mine. I’ll leave it there.”

Conflicting Reports Emerge About Batula’s ‘In the City’ Departure

Page Six confirmed on October 28 that Batula would not return for the second season of “In the City,” but sources offered different explanations for her decision.

One insider claimed Bravo wanted Batula back in a reduced, part-time role rather than as a full-time cast member.

The source also alleged that Batula wanted Wilson to participate in filming, but producers did not want him involved. According to that account, the disagreement contributed to her decision to leave.

However, a second source disputed that explanation, saying the timing wasn’t right for either Batula or Wilson to participate.

A third insider claimed that salary negotiations played a role, alleging that the network was unwilling to meet Batula’s financial demands.

Batula’s own comments about online harassment offer a different explanation for her departure.

‘In the City’ Season 2 Reportedly Undergoes Additional Cast Changes

Batula isn’t the only familiar face reportedly missing from the upcoming season.

According to Bravo and Cocktails, Batula was offered a reduced role but decided against filming because she felt the show centered on Lindsay Hubbard and Cooke’s friend group.

The outlet reported that Batula described the situation as feeling “forced.”

The site also reported that Carl Radke has joined the season 2 cast as a full-time participant, while Danielle Olivera was not asked to return.

Andrea Denver and Lexi Sundin, who are reportedly living in California, are also said to be absent from the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the outlet reported that Gavin was spotted filming with a woman associated with Whitney Fransway’s circle from “The Bachelor,” raising questions about potential new cast members.

Hubbard, Cooke, Gavin, Georgina, Yvonne, Nick, Kenny and Whitney are all reportedly expected to return.