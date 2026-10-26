‘Southern Hospitality’ Stars Get Honest About Leaving Republic as Leva Bonaparte Says Bravo Is ‘No Longer Serving Her’

Bravo fans have been anxously awaiting the news of a potential fifth season of “Southern Hospitality,” especially amid rumors of tension among the cast and their boss Leva Bonaparte. Her Charleston-based Republic Garden & Lounge serves as the show’s central setting, with much of the cast working as servers, bartenders, and VIP hosts.

Thankfully, fans got their wish when Bravo renewed “Southern Hospitality” for season 5 at Bravo Fan Fest. However, the new season appears to shift away from Republic, as most of the cast has left Bonaparte’s hotspot and focuses on personal growth. In fact, the news comes as Bonaparte herself seems to have said she won’t be part of the upcoming season.

After a fan asked on Threads if Bonaparte would be a part of this year’s Fan Fest, she revealed (via Reality Blurb), ” “I’m moving on to a new chapter of my life! Appreciated my time there but it’s no longer serving me … new projects on the horizon!”

Joe Bradley Opens up About Leaving Republic as ‘Southern Hospitality’ Moves on Without Leva Bonaparte

At Bravo Fan Fest, “Southern Hospitality” star Joe Bradley opened up about his relationship with his former boss, Leva Bonaparte, after leaving Republic amid rumors that there was tension between him and his former boss.

“I have so much love for that. I feel like a lot of people come up to me and are like, ‘Screw that place,’ but no. I think, the good, the bad, and the ugly, that made me who I am today,” Bradley shared.

On the show, fans watched as Bradley felt as though he could not grow professionally while working for Bonaparte. He later decided to leave Republic and is now working for its competitor, Uptown Hospitality Group, in a leadership role for Share House, while also having the “opportunity to work across all of Uptown Hospitality Group’s incredible venues here in Charleston,” as he shared in an Instagram post. The group is also behind Craig Conover and Austen Kroll’s restaurant, By the Way.

Bradley also did not want to discredit Republic in his conversation, noting that it is the place he met “the love of my life,” Maddie Reese. He also shared that he “wouldn’t be here” if it wasn’t for Bonaparte giving him a job at her establishment. “I have so much love and… I’m letting go of the resentment. I’m just proud of myself for starting a new chapter, for taking a leap of faith.”

However, Bradley also acknowledged that leaving Republic came at a personal cost, admitting that his relationships with them will never be the same. “It’s never going to be the same between me and them. Maybe one day. Never say never,” he added.

Michols Peña Admits He ‘Feels Good’ As ‘Southern Hospitality’ Moves Away from Republic & Bonaparte

Michols Peña, who previously served as Republic’s assistant general manager under Bonaparte, also attended Bravo Fan Fest, where he opened up about leaving the Charleston nightclub and his relationship with his former boss.

Speaking to Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” who asked how he feels without Bonaparte back in the upcoming season, Peña shared, “I feel good. Yeah, I feel good. It’s not even like that. My exit was super peaceful and respectful. I sent her a message, and I was like, ‘This isn’t a fit for me’ and I closed out and we closed that chapter.”

When asked what Peña’s career looks like today, the reality star shared that he has been interested in interior design. “I’m working in, like, the hotel and interior design space. I kind of want to do something creative, and I feel like my vibe is just like, I don’t need to keep working at the club. I did that for six years, and I’m still young. I want to explore different avenues and see if it works for me, but I know the club is home, so if I don’t like it, I can go back … but not at Republic,” he clarified.

It’ll be interesting to see a new dynamic unfold in season 5 of “Southern Hospitality,” as the show shifts its focus toward a cast exploring new career opportunities and navigating life beyond Republic. Fans are also sure to see plenty of drama unfold with its cast, as usual.