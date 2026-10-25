Carl Radke Reportedly Joining ‘In the City’ for Season 2

Carl Radke may finally be joining his “Summer House” castmates on “In the City.”

After sitting out the Bravo spinoff’s first season, Radke has reportedly filmed for Season 2, and he is hoping to become a more permanent fixture on the show.

The update comes just months after Radke publicly discussed his absence from the original cast, explaining why he believed he wasn’t the right fit for the series at the time.

Now, it looks like he may be getting the opportunity he wanted.

Carl Radke Reportedly Joining ‘In the City’ Season 2

According to an exclusive report published by Reality Blurb on Saturday, Oct. 24, Radke has already filmed scenes for the upcoming second season of “In the City.”

“Carl taped for In The City recently,” an insider told the outlet. “He is hoping to be on the show more and will film as much as they’ll have him.”

The source also suggested that Radke has his sights set on a larger role.

“He’d ideally like to be full time,” the insider added.

While Bravo has not officially confirmed Radke as a Season 2 cast member, his reported involvement would mark a notable change from the show’s debut season.

Radke has been a familiar face on “Summer House” since the series premiered in 2017, and several of his longtime friends and castmates have made the transition to In the City.

Among them are Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard, two people who have played significant roles in Radke’s life throughout his years on reality television.

His absence from the first season was particularly noticeable given those connections, along with his growing business interests in New York City.

Radke has been focused on Soft Bar, his nonalcoholic hospitality venture in Brooklyn, giving him a storyline that could fit naturally into a series centered on the cast’s lives beyond their summer weekends in the Hamptons.

However, the extent of his reported Season 2 involvement remains unclear. Filming scenes does not necessarily mean Radke has secured a full-time position.

Carl Radke Previously Explained Why He Wasn’t Cast

Radke has already shared his perspective on why he wasn’t included in the original “In the City” lineup.

During an April appearance on the “Morgan Pop Talks” podcast, the Bravo star suggested that producers were primarily interested in following cast members who were entering different stages of their personal lives.

“They were really focused, it seems like, on the next chapter. [People who are] married, or you have a child or whatever’s going on. Less single people,” he explained.

Radke, who was previously engaged to Hubbard before their highly publicized split in 2023, acknowledged that his life didn’t necessarily align with that particular focus.

“It was more of the couples and the inner dynamics of living in Manhattan. So that wasn’t necessarily where I fit in at this point,” he said.

Still, he believed his professional endeavors could have offered an interesting storyline.

“Yes, launching a business in Brooklyn, all those things might be interesting, but who knows if there’s a season two? I would love to be a part of it,” Radke continued.

Even without a role on the show, he emphasized that he remained supportive of his fellow cast members and Bravo.

“But if they don’t want me to be, I’m still going to cheer and show up for everything they asked me to. I’m so proud to be a part of this network.”

His comments make the latest development especially interesting. At the time, Radke wasn’t sure whether there would even be a second season, much less an opportunity for him to participate.

Now, according to the new report, he has already spent time filming.

‘In the City’ Season 2 Is Facing Other Cast Changes

Radke’s reported addition comes as “In the City” prepares for a potentially different cast dynamic in its second season.

On Friday, Oct. 23, Variety reported that Amanda Batula is not expected to return as a full-time cast member, although she could still make appearances alongside Cooke.

The update follows a period of significant personal changes for Cooke and Batula, who announced their separation in January 2026.

Meanwhile, Radke’s possible arrival would bring another established “Summer House” personality into the spinoff, one with years of shared history with several members of the cast.

Whether his appearances will focus on his business, friendships or personal life remains to be seen.

Bravo has not announced a premiere date for “In the City” Season 2 or confirmed Radke’s official casting status.

For now, though, the longtime “Summer House” star appears to be one step closer to becoming part of the show he previously said he would love to join.