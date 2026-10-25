Brielle Biermann’s Wedding Buzz: Everything We Know About Her November Nuptials

Brielle Biermann of Bravo’s “Don’t Be Tardy” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is set to get married in November. The 29-year-old, who is the oldest of Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s six children, first gained reality fame appearing on “RHOA” alongside her mom and younger sister Ariana beginning in 2008.

After Kim married former NFL player Kroy Biermann, the family starred on Bravo’s “Don’t Be Tardy” for 8 seasons. Brielle’s 25-year-old sister Ariana now stars on the network’s “Next Gen NYC,” on which Brielle has occasionally appeared.

After watching Brielle grow up on TV before our eyes, it’s hard to believe she’s not only getting married, but is the same age Kim was when she made her “RHOA” debut. She celebrated her bridal shower at the beginning of September.

Here’s what we know so far about Brielle’s upcoming wedding.

Kroy Biermann’s Attendance Is Not Confirmed

Kroy Biermann, Brielle’s adoptive father, is not a confirmed guest, according to Brielle’s answer to a question from TMZ in July. When asked if he was attending, she replied, “I don’t know. It’s in the air.” She added, “I haven’t really spoken to Kroy, so. Like I said, in the air. It’s ever-changing.”

Kim and Kroy split up in April 2023, and things between them since then have been rocky and unpredictable.

She also expressed loyalty to Kim, saying her mom “doesn’t deserve to not have custody of the kids, and I stand on that. If you look at Ariana and I…I’m 29, no babies, not crazy. We’re good kids.”

While she said she puts the way she turned out “on both of them, but more on my mom because she was there a lot longer.

Brielle declined to answer whether or not Kroy needs anger management as Kim’s divorce filings suggested, but did say, “I think he needs a lot of things” before reiterating that she had not spoken to him recently. “I don’t agree with a lot of the things that he’s done, and I just wanna really leave it at that,” she concluded.

Brielle Is Marrying MLB Pitcher Billy Seidl

Brielle’s fiancé is Billy Seidl of the Chicago White Sox. The 26-year-old previously played baseball at Duke University, graduating in 2025.

Brielle waited until a year after Billy proposed to publicly announce their engagement, which she did via an Instagram post in which she wrote, “i can’t believe it’s been 1 year since we got engaged !! happy anniversary billy i can’t wait to marry you !! 🤍🩵🩷🥹🥰”

She’s Getting Married on the Beach

When asked in the July TMZ clip when the wedding would be, she vaguely replied “soon.” Although we now know it’s in November she still hasn’t confirmed an exact date. She did share the locale, saying it will take place “on the beach.”

She’s Turned Down a Vera Wang Gown

“I almost said yes,” Brielle captioned a stunning photo of herself in a glorious Vera Wang wedding gown. “Still love her,” she wrote, tagging the designer. She also showed a lacy minidress she says she nearly chose for her second dress, indicating she plans to follow the popular tradition of changing into a more casual look for her reception.