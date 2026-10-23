Ariana Madix’s Los Angeles Home Burglarized

Ariana Madix’s Los Angeles-area home was reportedly targeted by thieves over the weekend, with jewelry and other belongings taken from the property, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that a neighbor contacted the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday.

Officers arrived at approximately 5:45 p.m. and found the home’s back door shattered, which investigators believe may have been the point of entry.

Police have not released a description of a potential suspect. Madix has not publicly commented on the incident.

Madix Is Currently on Broadway

The reported break-in comes as Madix continues her Broadway run in “Just in Time,” where she portrays singer Connie Francis at New York City’s Circle in the Square Theatre.

The reality television star recently announced that she would extend her run through Nov. 28.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Madix expressed enthusiasm about returning to the stage.

“It’s a pinch-me moment to be able to come home to the Broadway stage, and all I could have ever hoped for,” Madix said at the time, per PEOPLE.

“I am beyond excited to work with the legends behind ‘Just in Time’ and to entertain audiences at one of my favorite theaters in the city!”

Madix became a familiar face through her role on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules.”

In 2023, she received widespread public support and media attention following the revelation that her longtime partner, Tom Sandoval, had been unfaithful with their co-star Rachel Leviss. The scandal became widely known as “Scandoval.”

The attention helped allow Madix to find opportunities beyond reality TV. She later played Roxie Hart in Broadway’s “Chicago,” competed on “Dancing with the Stars,” and became the host of “Love Island USA.”

She also co-owns the Los Angeles sandwich shop Something About Her and has authored a cocktail book.

Madix Purchased a Home Back in 2024

Madix purchased a Hollywood Hills home for $1.6 million in March 2024, Page Six previously reported.

At the time, a source told the publication, “Ariana has fallen in love with this home and is excited for a new chapter.”

It’s unclear if this was the home that TMZ reported was burglarized.

Built in 1962, the renovated mid-century modern property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Its main level has an open layout connecting the living room, dining area and kitchen, which is equipped with stainless steel appliances and brass hardware.

The upper level includes a primary suite with a modern bathroom, a seating area and views of Los Angeles, including the Hollywood sign.

When she bought the property she dished on how long it takes to get a home in order. The reality star told PEOPLE that she was living in New York when she bought the house and didn’t spend her first night there until some time later.

“It’s interesting, trying to fill a house takes so long. It’s been nice, it’s been good,” she said of settling in.

She also noted how she just briefly saw the home before purchasing it.

“I saw many houses online,” she told the outlet. “And I was like, ‘Please go look at this for me.’ He went and saw it. I didn’t actually see it in person until right before I was signing, and it was actually… I flew out for the [season 11] reunion from New York.”