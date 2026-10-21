Lisa Vanderpump Weighs In on Ariana Madix’s Post-‘Vanderpump Rules’ Career

Ariana Madix has achieved quite a bit since leaving Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” in 2024, including hosting Peacock’s “Love Island USA” and starring in the Broadway production of “Chicago.” Recently, while promoting her new limited series, Lisa Vanderpump shared her thoughts on the former VPR star’s success following the show’s reboot.

Lisa Vanderpump Is Proud of Ariana Madix

Getty Ariana Madix attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, CA

Hollywood Reel Time interviewed Vanderpump in October 2026 while she promoted her new series, “Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas.” During the interview, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum was asked about the former stars of her show, including Madix, and whether she was a fan of “Love Island USA.”

“No, but I’ve watched things that she’s done,” the former RHOBH star began. “After that, Vanderpump went on to praise the way Madix navigated her life and career following Scandoval. “And I’m really proud of her because I think when she was in that position, there were just kind of two ways she could go.”

Vanderpump then explained that Madix “could have just retreated and never heard from her again,” before stating that she admires “the way she took the ball by the horns.” The Bravo icon called Madix’s actions after the scandal “really important.

“It’s not how many times [you’re] knocked down, it’s how many times you get up. And I think she kind of showed them and then some, which I love.”

Lisa Vanderpump Previously Discussed The VPR Reboot And Ariana

Getty Lisa Vanderpump

Vanderpump spoke to Us Weekly in April 2025, with the outlet asking why she believed VPR became such a successful show. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star responded, “For me, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ was more of a business show about mentoring, nurturing, dealing with all the dynamics. It wasn’t so intrusive personally.”

From there, she was asked about the reason for rebooting the series. According to her, “It didn’t make sense anymore. I’d always said I would rather quit when we’re on top. I do not want to go down on a sinking ship. The group was splintered — it was done.”

Additionally, Vanderpump discussed the former stars of the show, giving an update on where she stands with them following their exits. Regarding Madix, she said, “I love all of them for all their mishaps, foibles … everything. I do love all of them because it’s such an unusual experience to go through reality TV — even behind the scenes — to be there and be somebody that’s been a huge part of orchestrating it.”

“I brought [Ariana] from Villa Blanca into the show. I’m just glad she’s doing well. She knows that she has my support. … The fact that she’s happy in a relationship [with boyfriend Daniel Wai], I always said, ‘Don’t get mad. Just get even and then some.'”

Since then, the “Vanderpump Rules” reboot premiered in late 2025, and the next season is expected to begin production in the coming months following Vanderpump’s limited series.