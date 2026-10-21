Kyle Cooke Sheds Light on his Single Era Following Split From Amanda Batula

“Summer House” star Kyle Cooke announced his separation from his wife and costar Amanda Batula in January 2026. Now, months later, amid Batula’s relationship with West Wilson and their exit from the long-running Bravo show, the DJ is opening up about his single life and teasing what fans can expect from his summer in the Hamptons.

Kyle Cooke Discusses Being Single During ‘Summer House’ Season 11

Getty Kyle Cooke

Us Weekly interviewed Cooke in October 2026, where he discussed “Summer House” season 11 and teased what fans can expect to see from his life following his breakup with Batula.

“I did have a fun summer,” he began. “I definitely didn’t want to rush into a relationship without kind of getting out there and actually having some fun without any type of ramifications.” After that, Cooke said he “tiptoed” his way into the dating scene during the summer.

According to him, “You’ll see a little bit of that on ‘Summer House.’ Me just trying to navigate, you know, hookups and friends with benefits and, like, ‘What are we?’ Those types of conversations.”

The 44-year-old then shared that his “goal was just to have a fun summer” and that in order to do so, he “kind of put myself out there.”

Cooke then discussed his dynamic with some of his co-stars, including Carl Radke and KJ Dillard, who are also both single. “You’ll see KJ, and I had a ton of fun this summer. There’s a new guy that is extremely social. We somehow brought someone on that’s even more social than me, [so] we have a ton of fun,” the “Summer House” star added.

In reflecting on his newly single status, Cooke then said, “Most of my friends know me as the guy that’s been in this long relationship and didn’t see too much of my ex. When I was out, I was usually without her, and that was, like, how they knew me. You know, so now I’m, like, out and about, and Kyle 2.0.”

Kyle Cooke Recently Shared Why He and Amanda Batula Haven’t Filed For Divorce

Getty Kyle Cook and Amanda Batula

Cooke and Batula tied the knot in September 2021 after initially meeting in 2015 during the first season of “Summer House.” Many of their struggles played out on the show, and the now-former couple announced in January 2026 that they were splitting.

Now, as of October, they have not filed for divorce. Cooke recently spoke to E! News about the split and why they have yet to file. “It’s been a little slow going, she was busy, I was busy,” he said. “We’re still working on the details of that.”

“It’s never fun to have those formal talks, and maybe there’s a side of us that put it off a little bit. But, yeah, we will eventually make it formal and sign on the dotted line,” Cooke continued.

From there, he discussed being single in the upcoming season of “Summer House.” According to him, “I carried a lot of stress these last many years. It truly felt like a weight had been lifted and I could let my hair down. Well, I don’t have a mullet anymore. But I could just be myself and not have to apologize for everything.