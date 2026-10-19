‘Below Deck’ Captain Kerry Titheradge Sets the Record Straight About What Really Happens on Board

“Below Deck” star Captain Kerry Titheradge is setting the record straight about what really happens behind the scenes while filming the Bravo reality series.

Titheradge, who took over as captain in season 11 on the Bravo hit, said viewers sometimes misunderstand how much work the cast members actually do while cameras follow them aboard the yacht.

During an interview with Bravo Insider ahead of season 13, Titheradge addressed what he considers the biggest misconception about the show.

“The biggest misconception on ‘Below Deck’ is that there’s a hidden crew behind us that does all the work,” Titheradge said. “I can guarantee you there’s only one of me.”

The captain explained that he remains responsible for operating the vessel and managing the crew throughout filming, including keeping track of issues that may affect their work.

Captain Kerry Titheradge Explains How He Keeps Track of His Crew

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Titheradge said his years of experience have helped him recognize when crew members are dealing with problems, even when they do not directly tell him what is happening.

“I’m very in tune with my crew’s emotional steadiness, nervous system,” he said. “When you’ve been doing this job as long as I have, you know when something’s up. I might not know exactly what it is, but I know something’s up.”

Although the captain said he does not participate in gossip aboard the yacht, he admitted that he still hears about what is happening among the crew.

“I’m above the gossip, but I don’t mind hearing about it,” he said.

Titheradge also acknowledged that his own personal life can be unpredictable.

“I don’t know about my crew, but my personal life is as turbulent as the seas,” he said.

He explained that managing employees requires understanding their personal challenges while maintaining professional expectations.

“It’s just part of the job, and the big thing is having some compassion and patience for your crew,” he said. “And if that turbulence overflows to work too much, then they need to go home and calm their own seas.”

‘Below Deck’ Captain Praises Fraser Olender Ahead of Season 13

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While managing a yacht crew can present challenges, Titheradge said working with chief stew Fraser Olender has been a positive experience.

The two have worked together since season 11, and Olender returned for another season alongside the captain.

“Working another year with Fraser was absolutely fantastic. I was so happy he could make it,” Titheradge said.

He added that he noticed a difference in how the crew worked together during the latest season.

“This season of ‘Below Deck’ we really focused on growth and coming together, and I really felt that,” he said. “And this season of ‘Below Deck,’ the biggest difference with my crew is I really felt the vibe of growth.”

However, Titheradge previously suggested that viewers would also see some difficult decisions involving the cast.

During an interview with Us Weekly, he acknowledged that the season included changes he might reconsider if given another opportunity.

“There’s definitely some changes,” he said. “There’s gonna be some decisions made that maybe I may have to rethink — if I could rethink again — which way I went with.”

The captain said watching the episodes has allowed him to see situations he did not know about while filming.

“I’m excited to look back on myself and see how I manage the boat with hindsight in mind,” he explained. “I’m already seeing things in the first episode that I had no idea about. So off the bat, there’s already things that I’m excited to see myself.”

Thailand’s Weather Creates New Challenges for the ‘Below Deck’ Crew

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Season 13 brought another adjustment for Titheradge as the crew filmed in Thailand.

The captain previously worked in the Caribbean and Norway, but he said Thailand presented different conditions.

“This season, for me, it was such a different and unique part of the world,” he said. “The Caribbean is lovely. I also did Norway, which was very exciting. But going into Thailand, it was a totally different experience.”

He explained that the country’s unpredictable weather and strong tides made operating the yacht more difficult.

“With Thailand, the weather changes very quickly with very little warning and that is definitely one of the biggest challenges,” Titheradge said.

The vessel’s older equipment also required him to plan carefully, particularly when approaching marinas.

“Plus the big tides are huge because the vessel doesn’t have the horse power to fight the tides,” he said. “So I wanted to plan ahead — especially coming into the marina.”

Despite those challenges, Titheradge said he wanted to maintain a positive atmosphere aboard the yacht.

“Everything comes from the top, right?” he said. “So if I’m stressed and wound up and micromanaging and just not happy to be around, it kind of filters through the whole crew.”

“Below Deck” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with new episodes available the following day on Peacock.