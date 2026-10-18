‘Melrose Place’ Cast Dishes on Lisa Rinna At 90s Con

90s Con brought three days of nostalgia to the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut, reuniting beloved stars from the decade’s most iconic TV shows and films. Attendees had the chance to celebrate favorites like “The Nanny,” “Step by Step,” and “The Secret World of Alex Mack,” along with the full cast of “Full House.” The event also featured a star-studded lineup of musical guests, including Zac Hanson from the boy band Hanson and NSYNC members JC Chasez and Joey Fatone.

Fans of the 1992 drama series “Melrose Place” were also in for a special treat as Heather Locklear, Jack Wagner, Laura Leighton, Daphne Zuniga, Grant Show, and Rob Estes made appearances. The former co-stars spoke at a panel where they spilled never-before-heard stories of their time working together on set.

The panel also discussed working with former “Real Housewives” icon Lisa Rinna, who famously portrayed Taylor McBride on the series.

‘Melrose Place’ Stars Praise Fellow Co-Star Lisa Rinna

Getty 1998 The 7Th Year Of Melrose Place. (L To R) John Haynnes Newton, Kelly Rutherford, Rob Estes, Heather Locklear, Jack Wagner, Jamie Luner, Josie Bisset, Michael Calabro.

The cast of “Melrose Place” was on hand at 90s Con 2026 to share stories and talk to fans about their time working together on the beloved drama series. One of the most interesting parts of the panel was hearing the cast open up about working alongside former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna.

“Lisa Rinna always brings the drama, doesn’t she?” Daphne Zuniga shared. Zuniga starred as Jo Reynolds from seasons 1 through 4.

“She has such good energy,” Rob Estes added. Estes joined the series in season 5, starring as Kyle McBride, whose character was married to Rinna’s Taylor McBride. Like Estes, Rinna also joined the show in season 5.

He continued to praise Rinna and her ability to “bring it” in her acting roles. He shared, “She just brings it. Everything she does, she brings…. She’s a good person. She’s solid and just like, ahh! Okay, like it.”

Rinna Opened up About Her Time on ‘Melrose Place’

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lisa Rinna attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rinna starred as McBride for only three seasons, from 1997 to 1998. However, she’s regularly praised the cast and opened up about how much she enjoyed working on the series. While appearing on the “Who’s the A—? with Katya podcast in 2025, Rinna shared (via Cat Empire) that “the most juicy and exciting” role she’s ever had was starring as McBride.

“The most fun by far,” Rinna said of playing McBride “She was nuts. And I could do anything.”

Rinna also recalled a memorable day on set when she had to kiss two of her co-stars in a single day, something she had never experienced before. The unusual situation left the actress feeling “freaked out,” making it a behind-the-scenes moment she still remmebers.

“This was so funny. One day I had to kiss two actors, one right after the other. So I had to make out with Michael Mancini (Thomas Calabro), and then I had to make out with the guy that played Peter. Oh, [expletive], what’s his name?” she said, later recalling that Peter was played Jack Wagner.

“And that freaked me out,” she added. “I thought that was really — I’d never done that before and I’ve never done it since.”