Craig Conover Breaks Silence on Paige DeSorbo’s Career Success With Unexpected Message

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover had nothing but praise for ex-girlfriend Paige DeSorbo when asked about her career success nearly two years after their breakup.

Conover appeared on the October 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” where the Bravo star was asked to advise his friends from “Southern Charm” and “Summer House” on how to become better versions of themselves.

When the conversation turned to DeSorbo, Conover praised her work ethic and the success of her podcast, “Giggly Squad,” which she co-hosts with Hannah Berner.

“She’s doing great,” Conover said. “It’s a great example of hard work pays off. I hear she got a huge deal and everyone should start to take accountability of their own lives of being like, ‘If I put the work in, it has a chance of working out.'”

The comments came after DeSorbo and Berner secured a new multi-year agreement with SiriusXM for their popular podcast.

Craig Conover Praises Paige DeSorbo’s Major ‘Giggly Squad’ Podcast Deal

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Conover later discussed DeSorbo’s success, calling her agreement with SiriusXM “awesome.”

“I’m telling you, take control of your life, work hard, and stuff like that happens,” he added.

DeSorbo and Berner have built a following through “Giggly Squad,” which began during their time on Bravo.

Their new agreement with SiriusXM marks another step in the podcast’s growth.

Conover’s comments came nearly two years after he and DeSorbo ended their three-year relationship in December 2024.

At the time, DeSorbo announced the breakup during an episode of “Giggly Squad,” telling listeners that ending the relationship was the “right decision for both of us.”

The former couple had documented much of their relationship on Bravo before going their separate ways.

‘Southern Charm’ Star Reveals He’s Single and Dating With Intent

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Conover also recently discussed his personal life on the “We Met at Acme” podcast during an October 11 appearance.

The Sewing Down South founder confirmed that he is currently single and explained how his approach to dating has changed.

“I’m single and really only dating with intent,” Conover said.

He added that he’s become comfortable with his life since the breakup.

“I think you get addicted to peace and I’ve found peace,” he explained.

During the same conversation, Conover opened up about how difficult it was to move forward after his relationship with DeSorbo ended.

He admitted that he struggled with the memories they had created together and questioned what their time as a couple meant after the split.

Craig Conover Reveals How ChatGPT Helped Him Process His Breakup

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Conover revealed that he turned to ChatGPT to make sense of the end of their relationship.

“I could not stop ruminating on the fact that we had three years of memories. Like I was just like, we traveled the world together, we did all this stuff, we were building this, like what happens to all of that time? Was it wasted?” he recalled.

Conover said a conversation with the AI chatbot helped him think about those memories differently.

“Like, it was more of an investment thing. I couldn’t process it, and ChatGPT was like, ‘Craig, that book will always exist, but instead of it living on your nightstand where it’s the first thing you visit in the morning and the last thing at night, move it to a bookshelf on the other side of the room.’ And it just finally was a way I could process it,” he continued.

“They were like, that’s not going anywhere. Those are chapters of your life that will always exist. But just keep moving it to bookshelves and rooms that like if you need to visit it, it’s there.”

Conover and DeSorbo first met while filming “Summer House” in the Hamptons, then developed a friendship on “Winter House.”

Their relationship eventually turned romantic, with much of their early dating history documented during season 6 of “Summer House.”

While both have moved forward with their separate careers,