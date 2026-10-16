‘RHOSLC’ Bronwyn Newport Reveals Major Relationship Milestone With New Boyfriend

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Bronwyn Newport is taking another step forward in her new relationship after revealing that she has already met her boyfriend Brandon’s parents.

In a sneak peek of Season 7, Episode 6, released by Bravo, Newport shares the update while attending a birthday celebration for Britani Bateman’s daughter, Olivia.

The revelation surprises several of her castmates, who are curious about how quickly her new romance is progressing.

Newport also provides an update on selling her home and navigating changes in her personal life following her separation from Todd Bradley.

Bronwyn Newport Reveals She Met Brandon’s Parents

During a conversation at Olivia’s 21st birthday celebration, Newport opens up about her recent trip to Florida with Brandon.

The discussion begins when her castmates ask about the sale of her house.

Newport confirms that the property has sold and reveals that the final price exceeded her expectations.

“It sold for more than I thought it was going to,” she explains.

She adds that the property sold for more than its original purchase price.

The conversation then shifts to her relationship with Brandon after Newport explains that Todd still has access to view her credit card statements.

According to Newport, Todd noticed that she was in Florida and asked whom she was visiting.

Newport says she told him she was with Brandon before casually revealing another development.

“And I met Brandon’s parents,” she announces.

Her castmates immediately react with surprise, repeating the news as they process the relationship milestone.

Newport confirms that she has met his family, prompting questions about the pace of their romance.

One castmate jokes that she has known Tripp for nearly a decade without meeting his parents.

NBCUniversal THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY – Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Britani Bateman

Bronwyn Newport Addresses Her Relationship’s Future

The group continues asking Newport about her relationship, including whether marriage could be in her future.

Newport quickly makes her current intentions clear.

“We’re not getting married,” she responds, repeating the statement as the women react.

Although she does not suggest that an engagement is approaching, meeting Brandon’s parents marks a meaningful development in their relationship.

The conversation also offers a glimpse into Newport’s life as she adjusts to significant personal changes.

Selling her house represents another major transition, while her relationship with Brandon introduces a new chapter.

The sneak peek captures Newport discussing those developments openly with her fellow Housewives.

Britani Bateman Celebrates a Special Family Milestone

Newport’s relationship update unfolds during another important occasion for the cast.

Bateman hosts a celebration for Olivia’s 21st birthday, bringing family and friends together for the milestone.

The preview highlights the progress Bateman and her daughter have made in their relationship.

Bateman reflects on how far they have come, describing their progress as continuing to grow in a positive direction.

Newport also acknowledges the supportive side of her friendship with Bateman.

Despite previous disagreements, she explains that Bateman has stood up for her during difficult moments.

The birthday gathering provides an opportunity for the women to celebrate Olivia while catching up on changes in their personal lives.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.