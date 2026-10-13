‘Summer House’ Star Reveals New Romance

Mia Calabrese is giving love another chance, and she appears happier about dating than she was the last time she discussed her romantic life publicly.

The “Summer House” star, 35, revealed she is seeing someone new during a recent appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

Calabrese Has Someone New in Their Life

The conversation took an unexpected turn when Hirsch reminded Calabrese of her previous comments about dating.

“Did I say that?” Calabrese asked.

“Yeah,” Hirsch replied.

“Goddamn. Things have changed,” Calabrese said before confirming that she was seeing someone.

Hirsch quickly noticed the reality star’s reaction and suggested her new relationship was already making her happy.

“The way your face changed. I feel like it is somebody you’re excited about,” Hirsch said.

For now, Calabrese is keeping details about her new love interest private. She also remained coy when asked whether the person might appear on “Summer House.”

“You’ll have to watch to find,” she teased.

Hirsch was already convinced she would be tuning in.

“I’m going to watch. You don’t have to tease me. I’m going to watch. I’m going to watch it anyway,” she said.

The Bravo star was in a long term relationship with Scott, who appeared on the show, but the two split shortly after filming wrapped.

She Joined the Popular Bravo Show in Season 10

Calabrese joined the Bravo reality series in Season 10, bringing her New York City life and relationships into the cast’s annual Hamptons getaway.

Her arrival gave viewers another perspective on the friendships, romantic complications and shifting dynamics that define the show.

The reality star has also reflected on what it has been like to share her life on camera. In an interview with US Weekly, Calabrese said she appreciates being able to show viewers her authentic personality.

“I love that I can just fully be myself, and I’m not needing to play any character,” she told the outlet. “The only character is me, and to be embraced for being yourself is the coolest thing ever.”

However, joining the show also came with some nerves, particularly when it was time for her first reunion.

“I was incredibly nervous because it was my first reunion, and I didn’t know what to expect,” Calabrese told Us Weekly.

She explained that she wanted to communicate her feelings clearly during the intense filming day, especially with tensions surrounding Ciara and the situation involving Amanda and West.

“I just wanted to be able to effectively communicate my feelings [and] I didn’t know what was going to happen when Ciara saw [Amanda and West] face-to-face,” she said.

“I just knew if she can’t handle it, I need to be the person who’s stepping up and saying everything that needs to be said,” she added.

Now, with a new romance in the picture, Calabrese appears to be entering another chapter of her personal life. Whether her mystery partner will eventually appear on “Summer House” remains to be seen, but the reality star has given fans a reason to keep watching.