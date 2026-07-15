‘Summer House’ Stars Admit They Have Crushes on Each Other Ahead of Season 11

After months of rumors and speculation about who’s in and who’s out, Bravo officially confirmed the cast for “Summer House” season 11, and thankfully for fans, many of their favorite stars are returning to the Hamptons.

Filming is currently underway for the new season with Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Jesse Solomon, KJ Dillard, Mia Calabrese, and Bailey Taylor all returning for yet another summer of fun. But could fans see flirting or even a romance between two of these co-stars?

Carl Radke & Mia Calabrese Admit To Having Crushes on Each Other During ‘More Life’ Podcast

Getty Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke and Mia Calabrese attend Vulture’s Reality Masterminds Celebration on May 07, 2026 in New York City.

A recent guest on the “More Life with Carl Radke” podcast, Mia Calabrese and Radke surprised listeners when they admitted to having crushes on each other.

It all came out when Calabrese revealed that one of her favorite mantras is “You Only Live Once”—popularized by Drake’s acronym “YOLO”—she joked that hearing Radke say it would be “cringe” because of his well-known “big dad energy.”

The comment prompted Radke to laugh and point out that fans on social media have often compared him to “Modern Family’s” Phil Dunphy, joking that the lovable sitcom dad is known for his cheesy jokes and corny catchphrases.

However, Calabrese admitted that she found “cute,” telling her co-star, “But I think it’s really cute, I like that.”

“Like, Carl, I have such a huge crush on you. I’m serious, you are so cute, and like yourself and sure of yourself and confident. Tens across the board,” she added.

Radke then surprisingly shared that he also had a crush on Calabrese. “I have a crush on you as well,” which caused Calabrese to blush. He continued, “Some of the questions I was preparing with my producer, and we were just talking about how cool and confident you are … You just have such an effortless confidence to me.”

A Thread’s post that shared a clip of the two co-stars making the shocking admission even asked if fans should start thinking of “a ship name to workshop.” Comments on the post included, “It seems friendly but I actually think they’d be a good match.” Another read, “Omg, I would love this! The new version of Carl w/ sweet gorgeous Mia? Totally shipping this.”

Calabrese Split With Her Boyfriend Scott After ‘Summer House’ Season 10

Getty Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, KJ Dillard, Kyle Cooke and Mia Calabrese attend Carl’s Not a Mess event with Gonna Need Milk at 74Wythe on May 26, 2026 in New York City.

Whether it leads to a romance or simply some fun flirting, Calabrese and Radke’s dynamic will certainly be interesting to watch in the upcoming season of “Summer House.” Both stars are currently single, and it appears they have undeniable chemistry.

According to the Daily Dish, Calabrese announced she was no longer with her restaurateur boyfriend, Scott, during part one of the “Summer House” season 10 reunion.

The reality star shared that their split occurred “shortly after” the summer ended and said that she was the one to call it off. “I always do [the breaking up]. I’m the breaker-upper,” Calabrese admitted.

She also told her co-stars that she wasn’t looking to jump into a new romance just yet. “I’m not looking for anyone right now,” she said, adding, “I’m just looking to pour into myself. I think it’s unhealthy to go from one serious relationship to another. Like, let’s pump the brakes. Let’s just celebrate me.”

Fans are looking forward to watching Calabrese in her single era.