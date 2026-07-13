Last Major ‘Summer House’ Cast Holdout Confirms Season 11 Return

The “Summer House” season 11 cast is beginning to come together, with Ciara Miller becoming the first returning cast member to publicly confirm her return for another summer in the Hamptons.

While co-hosting “Love Island USA Aftersun,” Miller revealed she was heading back to New York to begin filming the next season of Bravo’s hit reality series.

“I have Summer House to shoot — season 11. I gotta get back to the Hamptons,” Miller told co-host Tefi Pessoa.

The announcement comes as Bravo prepares to begin production on the Emmy-nominated series following its headline-making season 10.

Ciara Miller Confirms ‘Summer House’ Season 11 Return

Miller’s filming update explains why she recently appeared remotely on “Love Island USA Aftersun.”

Rather than remaining in Fiji through the finale, Miller returned to New York City to prepare for the start of “Summer House” production. She joined Pessoa virtually for the final companion show after traveling back to the United States.

Filming for “Summer House” traditionally begins around the Fourth of July weekend. But according to multiple sightings, it seems that production was pushed back to accommodate Miller.

Bravo previously confirmed during NBCUniversal’s Upfront presentation that the series would return for season 11.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Bravo Vice President of Current Production Josh Brown also confirmed production remained on schedule.

“We’re still on track” to begin “filming in early July,” Brown said.

Like previous seasons, filming is expected to continue through Labor Day.

‘Summer House’ Season 11 Cast Features Familiar Faces

Although Bravo has not officially announced the full cast, several returning stars are expected to appear alongside Miller.

Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, Bailey Taylor and Mia Calabrese are all expected to return for season 11.

Meanwhile, Bravo and Cocktails previously reported that season 10 newcomers Ben Waddell, Levi Sebree, KJ Dillard and Dara Levitan are not expected to return.

Those reported departures follow one of the franchise’s biggest seasons yet, which centered on the end of Cooke and Amanda Batula’s marriage before Batula’s relationship with West Wilson became public.

Batula and Wilson have both confirmed they will not return for season 11.

Bravo Eyes Fresh Twists After Breakout Season

According to Page Six, Bravo executives are focused on maintaining the momentum created by season 10.

One source told the outlet the network is exploring new ideas to keep the series fresh after the dramatic season generated significant buzz.

Among those ideas are potential crossover appearances featuring cast members from other Bravo shows.

“There could be some fun crossovers if they are organic to the show,” a source told the outlet.

The report also noted that Cooke has recently been linked to stars from other Bravo franchises. He was previously spotted kissing “Next Gen NYC” star Ava Dash, and later seen with “Southern Charm” cast member Salley Carson.

Rumored New Cast Members Already Have Bravo Connections

Attention has also turned toward several rumored newcomers who could join the cast this season.

Bravo and Cocktails has reported that women named Jamie and Jolie, along with several men connected to Cooke, Radke and Solomon, are expected to join the group.

One name generating attention is personal trainer Bobby McMullen, founder and CEO of Adonis.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, he shared an Instagram Reel from a party bus outing with members of the group.

“When 4th of July is next weekend and your friends with a Hamptons house start cracking jokes,” he wrote.