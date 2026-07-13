Chilling Detail Spotted in ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Social Media Post

Longtime “Real Housewives” alum Cynthia Bailey posted a photo on social media that went viral — but for a very disturbing reason.

In the post, which she issued back on March 8, she’s celebrating the birthday of her ex, actor Leon Robinson.

Wishing him a happy birthday, the long-time cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” shared a photo of the two of them together, posing for a snap taken in a restaurant.

A Closer Look Reveals An Infamous Face

The sweet birthday post went more or less unnoticed, until Page Six revealed that sharp-eyed followers pointed out a disturbing detail in the background of the photo.

Pictured at a nearby table in the background is Nick Reiner, son of late actor and director Rob Reiner.

He’s currently awaiting trial after being charged with the murder of his father and mother, Michelle Singer Reiner.

Her Followers Began to Notice

As Page Six reported, some of Bailey’s followers noticed Reiner in the background, and issued comments to that effect.

“So y’all gonna act like Rob Reiners son isn’t in the background there?! Oh ok,” wrote one Instagram follower.

“Is that Nick Reiner in the background?” another asked, with a different commenter writing,“Is that Rob Reiners son in the background?”

Nick Reiner Entered a Plea of Not Guilty

On February 23, Reiner appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom, where he entered a plea of not guilty.

As The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time, Reiner’s lawyers will likely bring questions about his mental state at the time of the murders, and are expected to argue that he’s not mentally fit to stand trial.

A Hollywood Legacy

Rob Reiner’s passing abruptly ended an extraordinary career that saw him evolve from starring in “All in the Family,” one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1970s, to the acclaimed director of more than 25 films.

These ran the gamut, spanning genres and subject matter. Among his many hits were fairytale fantasy “The Princess Bride,” gritty Stephen King adaptation “Misery,” iconic rom-com “When Harry Met Sally…” and many others.

Nobody Thought ‘Spinal Tap’ Would Work

Reiner first stepped behind the camera for groundbreaking mockumentary “This is Spinal Tap.” Released in 1984, the film was largely improvised by stars Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer and Michael McKean.

The film went on to become a critically acclaimed classic, with Guest following a similar template as director of improvised comedies such as “Best in Show,” “Waiting for Guffman” and “A Mighty Wind.”

At the time, however, Reiner struggled to get the film financed. Speaking with “60 Minutes Overtime” in October 2025, Reiner recalled that nobody could understand what he was attempting to do. “People would say, ‘I can’t believe your first movie would be improvised, there’d be no script. And that’s scary.’ And, to me, it was the opposite. I wasn’t scared,” Reiner said.

Rob Reiner Came Full Circle with His Final Film

The final film in his canon took Reiner’s directorial career full circle: “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.” Released more than 40 years after the original, the long-awaited sequel reunited the original cast, with Reiner reprising his role as faux filmmaker Marty DeBergi.

He admitted he was tempting fate by returning to one of his biggest triumphs. “What are we, crazy to do another one? It’s crazy,” Reiner said. “The bar is just way too high.”

However, he also considered his own sense of humor to be the barometer by which he measured his films’ quality. “If I like it, then I say, ‘Well, at least I like it,'” Reiner said. “Hopefully somebody else is gonna like it.”





