‘Summer House’ Season 11 Adds New Faces After Major Cast Shake-Up

“Summer House” is preparing for another summer in the Hamptons, but season 11 is expected to look very different from the one fans just watched.

Following a dramatic season 10 that continued to make headlines after filming wrapped, several cast members are reportedly moving on—West Wilson and Amanda Batula have confirmed their exits—while a group of newcomers prepares to join returning favorites. Although Bravo has not officially announced the full cast, reports suggest filming is set to begin in early July, with several fresh faces already generating buzz online.

‘Summer House’ Season 11 Filming Is Expected to Begin in Early July

Bravo confirmed during NBCUniversal’s Upfront presentation in May that “Summer House” will return for season 11.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bravo Vice President of Current Production Josh Brown shared an update on production.

“We’re still on track” to begin “filming in early July,” Brown said.

Like previous seasons, filming is expected to take place between the Fourth of July weekend and Labor Day.

Several familiar faces are expected to return.

Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Bailey Taylor and Mia Calabrese are all expected back for season 11. Ciara’s schedule may be more limited because of her hosting duties on “Love Island USA: Aftersun,” but reports indicate she will still appear throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Bravo and Cocktails has reported that season 10 newcomers Ben Waddell, Levi Sebree, KJ Dillard and Dara Levitan are not expected to return after appearing last season.

“Summer House” is preparing for another summer in the Hamptons, but season 11 is expected to look very different from the one fans just watched.

Rumored ‘Summer House’ Newbies Already Have Cast Connections

As production approaches, attention has shifted to several people rumored to be joining the cast.

According to Bravo and Cocktails, season 11 is expected to feature women named Jamie and Jolie, along with several men connected to Cooke, Radke, and Solomon. Fans have also noticed that many current cast members recently began following several rumored newcomers on Instagram.

Bobby McMullen

Personal trainer Bobby McMullen has quickly become one of the names fans are watching.

McMullen is the founder and CEO of Adonis and has already spent time with several current cast members. He recently shared an Instagram Reel from a party bus outing featuring members of the group.

“When 4th of July is next weekend and your friends with a Hamptons house start cracking jokes,” he wrote.

The timing caught fans’ attention because filming is expected to begin around the holiday weekend.

Jolie Palazzolo

Jolie Palazzolo was one of the first rumored additions identified by Bravo and Cocktails.

She works as a senior licensing manager for Centric Brands and appears to have connections with several current cast members, including Bailey Taylor and Levi Sebree, who follow her on social media.

Jamie Campisano

Jamie Campisano serves as vice president of operations and human resources at real estate development company Zyyo.

While little is publicly known about her connection to the cast, several current “Summer House” stars follow her on Instagram. She also appears to share professional ties with Calabrese through the real estate industry.

Hannah Kimberlee Fox

Hannah Kimberlee Fox rounds out the list of rumored newcomers.

Fox co-founded the AI-driven creative agency The Axiom Collective and is already followed by several returning cast members, including Cooke, Solomon, Taylor and Calabrese.

Although Bravo has not confirmed whether Fox has officially joined the cast, her growing connections to returning housemates have fueled speculation ahead of filming.

Wilson’s former fling, Meija Moreno, has also been mentioned, but those rumors haven’t gained as much traction as the others.