Lindsay Hubbard Recalls the Day She Split From Turner Kufe Seven Weeks Postpartum

Lindsay Hubbard is opening up about one of the most painful chapters of her life.

During a new interview with Us Weekly, the “Summer House” star reflected on the day her relationship with ex-fiancé Turner Kufe came to an end, revealing the breakup happened just seven weeks after the couple welcomed their daughter, Gemma, in December 2024. Hubbard admitted the split came as a shock and described the postpartum period as one of the hardest experiences she has ever faced.

Lindsay Hubbard Shares New Details About the Breakup

@usweekly Lindsay Hubbard is done holding back, and she’s letting Us in on it. “I don’t care anymore,” the #SummerHouse star exclusively told Us, opening up about finally being seen for who she really is after years of character attacks. ♬ original sound – Us Weekly – Us Weekly

Looking back on that difficult season, Hubbard said becoming a new mother while simultaneously navigating the end of her relationship created an overwhelming set of challenges.

“Anybody who’s had a kid can understand what life is like six, seven weeks postpartum. [Add] a breakup and transitioning very quickly into coparenting and mediation and trying to work out custody and finding apartments that are [close] but not too close. [Laughs.] It was one of the hardest years of my life”

She recalled that the breakup happened unexpectedly while she was still adjusting to life with a newborn, forcing her to quickly begin discussions about co-parenting, mediation, custody arrangements, and living separately, all while recovering from childbirth.

Hubbard also shared a vivid memory from the day everything changed. She said she was near friend and former “Summer House” castmate Yvonne Najor’s apartment when the relationship ended. Because she was breastfeeding, she remembered realizing she had forgotten her breast pumps and needing help in an emotional moment that underscored just how difficult the transition had become.

Despite describing that period as “one of the hardest years” of her life, Hubbard said she has never wanted to force someone to stay in a relationship if they no longer wanted to be there.

Where Lindsay and Turner Stand Today

While the breakup was painful, Hubbard said she and Kufe have since built a healthy co-parenting relationship centered on their daughter.

She told Us Weekly that mediation helped the former couple reach agreements surrounding custody and parenting responsibilities. Today, she described Kufe as a great father and said the two communicate well as they continue raising Gemma together.

Hubbard also addressed questions about dating again. Although she said she enjoys companionship and hopes to find a partner who fits naturally into her life someday, she isn’t actively looking for a serious relationship right now.

Instead, her focus remains on balancing motherhood, work, and the next chapter of her life.

She also touched on friendships with Dustin Lynch and Frank Acosta, explaining that Lynch is simply a friend while describing Acosta as someone she talks to regularly despite the challenges of a long-distance friendship.

Hubbard announced her pregnancy in 2024 after keeping much of her relationship with Kufe out of the public eye. Since welcoming Gemma, she has continued sharing glimpses of motherhood with fans while appearing on Bravo’s “Summer House” and “In the City.”

Although Hubbard acknowledged that the breakup was heartbreaking, her latest comments suggest she has found stability through co-parenting and is focused on creating the best possible future for her daughter.

While reflecting on this chapter of her life, Hubbard is also looking ahead. She and the rest of the “Summer House” cast are currently filming Season 11 in the Hamptons, while “In the City” continues airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes stream the following day on Peacock, with the two-part reunion set for July 21 and July 28, 2026.