Lindsay Hubbard Says She ‘Hit the Jackpot’ With Her Ex as a Co-Parent

Bravo TV star Lindsay Hubbard gave an update on her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Turner Kufe. The “Summer House” veteran, who shares daughter Gemma, 1, with Kufe, appeared on Daryn Carp’s “After the Edit” podcast and shared that she has an excellent co-parenting relationship with the father of her child.

“We’re in a really good place,” Hubbard confirmed on the June 2026 podcast. “And he’s such a great father. Like, he loves Gemma so much, and he is so active and involved, and he works around, like, obviously, I have a crazy schedule. It’s not as simple as 9 to 5 Monday through Friday. So, he’s like very accommodating with like my crazy schedule and having to like work weird, odd hours.”

“It is perfect,” Hubbard added. “Like, I kind of actually did it like the best way, and I hit the jackpot. Joke’s on everyone else.”

Lindsay Hubbard Had to Compromise With Her Ex for Her New Show ‘In the City’

Hubbard was previously engaged to “Summer House” star Carl Radke and had stated that she wanted to have a child as soon as they married. But they split in August 2023, less than three months before their scheduled wedding.

The Bravo star began dating Kufe in early 2024, but their romance was so short-lived that fans never saw him on “Summer House.” They likely won’t ever see him on her new series, “In the City,” either. Hubbard has said that her former beau is an extremely private person and has requested that she keep their daughter’s face hidden on social media.

So fans were surprised when baby Gemma was shown on “In the City.” Hubbard explained that it would be impossible to show her real life on the reality show without including her daughter.

“I do [show her], yeah, she’s on it. It took a while, a lot of conversations,” Hubbard said on the “Untraditionally Lala” podcast. “’In The City’ is literally a show that shows our next chapter of life. In my next chapter of life is me being a mom. How do you show me being a mom without me being a mom?”

Hubbard added that it took “months and months and months and months of lawyer conversations” before Kufe agreed to Gemma making cameos on the Bravo reality show.

As for why she continues to cover Gemma’s face on social media, Hubbard explained, “You have to pick and choose your battles. …I do not post Gemma on social media at the request of the baby daddy. You don’t want me to post her on social media? Fine. Is she going to be on the show? Yes. She’s gonna be on the show, and people are gonna see her face. Am I still not gonna post her on social media? Yes. Because you have to pick and choose your battles.”

Carl Radke Finally Met Lindsay Hubbard’s Daughter

Hubbard and Radke had a strained relationship for a long time after their split, but a friendship began to blossom while filming “Summer House” last year.

Appearing on WWHL in May, Radke revealed that he finally met Hubbard’s daughter for the first time at a mutual friend’s birthday party and that he even got a high-five from the toddler.

“It was really fun seeing Gemma run around the party,” Radke revealed to host Andy Cohen. “It’s like little Lindsay running around. It’s like adorable. It’s really sweet. I’m really happy [for her].”