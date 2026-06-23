Mia Calabrese Teases ‘Summer House’ Return While Embracing Single Life

Fans were introduced to several new faces joining Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, and Carl Radke during season 10 of Bravo’s “Summer House.” Among them was luxury real estate agent Mia Calabrese, a close friend of Miller’s who quickly connected with the group and became a fan favorite.

While a season 11 cast has yet to be confirmed (West Wilson is the only castmate confirmed not to be returning), Calabrese recently addressed her spot on the show, telling People in an exclusive interview that she would “love” to return to the Hamptons.

Mia Calabrese Shares Her Thoughts on Returning to ‘Summer House’

Getty Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke and Mia Calabrese attend Vulture’s Reality Masterminds Celebration on May 07, 2026 in New York City.

Mia Calabrese did not confirm or deny her spot on “Summer House” season 11 when speaking to People, but she admitted she’d love the opportunity to spend another summer with the cast.

“I would love to go back to the house,” she told the outlet. “Look, if they call, I’m answering,” she added.

She continued, “I tried my best to be unapologetically myself and my authentic self. You have to hope that people will receive that well, but it’s nerve-wracking. I think it would be bizarre if I said I wasn’t nervous if I’m given that opportunity to come back to ‘Summer House’ this summer.”

Calabrese, a 34-year-old luxury real estate agent in New York City, shared that she had “a blast” during her debut season and said, “I had so much fun, and I feel that experience was so transformative for me.”

Calabrese’s appearance on “Summer House” has been praised by fans who enjoyed watching her budding friendship with Ciara Miller and the sisterly bond the two women developed with another newcomer, KJ Dillard.

In fact, speaking of becoming a fan favorite, she even won the Best Vibe, Hands Down award at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. She told New Beauty after her win, “I was like, ‘Really, me?’” she said, adding, “I was so grateful.” Meanwhile, Miller fittingly won the Allison Williams Cool Girl award that night.

Calabrese Opens up About Her Single-Era Following Her Split From Boyfriend, Scott Williams

Calabrese announced her split from her boyfriend, Scott Williams, during the season 10 reunion. According to the Daily Dish, the reality star shared that the breakup occurred “shortly after” last summer and confirmed she was the one to end their relationship.

At the time, Calabrese also shared that she wasn’t looking for a new romance. “I’m not looking for anyone right now,” she said. “I’m just looking to pour into myself. I think it’s unhealthy to go from one serious relationship to another. Like, let’s pump the brakes. Let’s just celebrate me.”

Speaking with People, Calabrese opened up about being single this summer.

“I haven’t been single in the summer in so long. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to see what the city has to offer,’” she shared. “Winter was so cold, and I also wasn’t really ready to even consider putting myself out there. I feel like I’m getting to that place where I’m ready to,” she added.

She also noted that she is hesitant to date someone in the cast, but clarified, “I’m looking to trust my gut this summer, and if I meet someone that comes into my life or my world that I have a connection with, [I have to] just be honest with myself and just listen to my intuition. That’s my goal.”