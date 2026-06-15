Will West Wilson Be Back for Season 11 of ‘Summer House’?

Following the shocking news of West Wilson and Amanda Batula’s relationship, the cast members, as well as fans everywhere, turned against the Bravo star, rallying behind his ex, Ciara Miller. And with that, it put his future on “Summer House” in doubt.

So, will he be back?

TMZ reports that Wilson will not be returning for Season 11.

“West was not picked up for the next season of the Bravo show and will not return when cameras start rolling over the July 4 weekend,” the outlet writes. “That said, our sources say the door isn’t completely closed and it’s possible he could pop in for a cameo at some point.”

Batula and Wilson released a joint statement on March 31, in which they confirmed their relationship after much speculation. The two addressed the timeline during the reunion. While Batula appeared on “Summer House” during the first season, she became a full-time cast member in Season 2. As for Wilson, he became a cast member in Season 8.

Season 10 Isn’t Over Just Yet

Bravo Andy Cohen poses with the “Summer House” Season 10 cast.

Because of this highly controversial relationship between Batula and Wilson, Bravo is providing one more episode for fans to hear what the cast thinks. “Summer House: The Aftermath” will air June 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the episode will “feature three separate conversations between cast members Batula and Lindsay Hubbard; Kyle Cooke and Wilson; and Ciara Miller and Meija Moreno.”

Moreno is Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, who claimed that they were in an exclusive relationship when his relationship with Batula started. This was filmed three weeks after the reunion.

“Three weeks after the emotional reunion taping, Lindsay gives Amanda some tough love while Kyle seeks honesty from West. Ciara meets up with Meija in-person,” the episode teaser says.

Andy Cohen Calls Out West Wilson Over Lack Of Emotion At Reunion

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The three-part “Summer House” reunion was certainly emotional as almost all of the cast members talked about the major news and even shed some tears over the change in all of their friendships because of it.

But, one person who wasn’t as emotional was Wilson himself, and host Andy Cohen even called him out on it during the taping.

“No offense, are you on like, a bunch of beta blockers or what? Everybody’s so emotional around you about you and your relationship, and you’re like this,” Cohen asked.

“I took a beta blocker. I don’t know if that’s why I’m not sobbing in this moment. This matters to me. I apologize if I don’t read emotional enough,” Wilson replied.

However, Miller, who is a registered nurse, made sure to set the record straight on her ex’s comments.

“Just a medical note: beta blockers DON’T remove emotion. They work by blocking adrenaline from binding to beta receptors in your heart, blood vessels, and muscles (the receptors responsible for the physical symptoms of anxiety like increased heart rate, raised blood pressure, and trembling),” Miller posted on Threads after the reunion aired.

“The EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE remains, but the physical stress response can’t fully activate,” she continued. “It’s like putting your ‘fight or flight’ symptoms on DND…. enough with the beta blocker (expletive).”





















