‘Southern Charm’s’ Venita Aspen Reveals Why She Left for Europe After Season 11 Drama & Her Return to the Show

There was no denying that Venita Aspen faced a difficult season on “Southern Charm.” The Bravo star found herself at odds with some of her castmates after supporting Paige DeSorbo in her breakup with Craig Conover. Her once-close friendship with Salley Carson became strained when Carson expressed interest in Conover, and Aspen ultimately gave her an ultimatum to choose her over Conover.

Experiencing online hate wasn’t helpful either, so Aspen did what she believed was the best thing for her and her mental health: traveling to Europe right after the season concluded for a “reset.” In a new interview with Reality Tea, Aspen opened up about her trip and her possible return to season 12.

Venita Aspen Opens up About A Much-Needed ‘Reset’ in Europe Following ‘Southern Charm’ Season 11

Getty Venita Aspen attends Threads Reality TV Holiday Dinner co-hosted by Amanda Hirsch (@notskinnybutnotfat) and VP of Threads Product, Emily Dalton Smith in NYC.

Speaking to RealityTea in June, Venita Aspen shared why she decided to have a “reset” in Europe following a tense season 11 of “Southern Charm.”

“I went to Europe. I put myself on a completely different time zone than everyone else, and I really just took time to regroup with myself,” she shared.

Aspen continued, “I put everything I needed to put out on the table, and then I had to relive it. But I knew that I put everything out that I needed to go out, and I just needed to let it be what it was going to be, and take time to reset and regroup, and be on a different time zone. Just doing that was very, very helpful.”

Aspen Shares How Ciara Miller Supported Her From Online Hate

Getty Venita Aspen and Ciara Miller attend as Target opens “Target SoHo” – a design-forward shoppable concept store in SoHo, New York on December 08, 2025 in New York City.

As season 11 played out, Aspen faced significant backlash for her conflicts with Conover. During that time, “Summer House” star Ciara Miller came to her defense, writing in the comment section of a TikTok that discussed Aspen’s storyline, “Imagine being the only Black girl on a predominantly white cast in the SOUTH. No one ever sees Venita’s side.”

Miller then agreed with the TikTok user who believed Conover’s comments on “Watch What Happens Live,” in which he stated he no longer wanted to be “associated” with Aspen after she sided with Paige DeSorbo, could be him trying to “push her off the show or ice her out from the group.”

Miller commented, “If a main cast “refuses” to film with another main cast member; that’s code for trying to push them out. So yes, your entire analysis of situation is correct.”

Speaking to RealityTea, Aspen shared she was thankful for Miller speaking out on the matter.

“When she spoke out on socials for me, and that was something I didn’t ask her to do, like, we hadn’t talked about it at all at that point, and I was just like, ‘Oh, yes, I have a safe space,'” she said.

However, the season 11 reunion appeared to mark a turning point for the pair, with both Aspen and Conover apologizing for their actions and taking steps towards building a better relationship. Fans are hoping to see a far less contentious dynamic between the pair.

Is Aspen Returning to ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12?

And, speaking of season 12, Aspen couldn’t tell RealityTea if she was returning, but did hint that if she did come back, she’d make sure to speak up for herself more.

“I think I will back down less, even if I feel like I might get the trope of, like, oh, you’re the angry Black girl, or you’re this, and you’re that,” she said. “You’re going to say it anyway. So let me just stand in what I believe in that moment, and just walk in that, and not be afraid of what other people are going to say when I choose to react to what’s happening in front of me,” she added.

A recent Instagram post from Madison LeCroy appeared to hint that she, Aspen, and Carson will be back for another season. The three women were spotted vacationing together in a tropical destination and shared a playful video that also showcased that their friendships were stronger than ever.